Historic properties reimagined: Butte Dust to Dazzle tour showcases what’s possible

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization’s annual tour of historic Butte homes and buildings returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

The Dust to Dazzle event features completed and ongoing restoration projects in Butte’s historic district. Tour-goers can browse at their own pace and visit the six featured properties in whatever order they choose.

The annual tour is Butte CPR’s primary fundraiser, but the event’s main purpose is to inspire people to purchase and restore historic buildings by showing what great results can be achieved while bringing historic buildings back from the brink.

Proceeds benefit the non-profit’s many projects, most notably its Historic Improvement Program grant fund. For more details visit www.buttecpr.org.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at all locations on tour day. Advance tickets may be purchased at Isle of Books, 43 E. Broadway, The Corner Bookstore, 1877 Harrison Ave., and the Butte CPR Office, 27 W. Park.

This year’s “dazzle” properties are homes at 15 S. Excelsior, 410 W. Granite, and 403 W. Mercury, plus a vacation rental in the lower level of the First Baptist Church, 201 W. Broadway, and an apartment in the warehouse at 701 S. Arizona.

The two upper floors of the warehouse are featured “dust” spaces this year, as is the Salvation Army Building, 121 E. Broadway — also the site of this year’s silent auction.

Here’s a little backstory on each property:

15 S. Excelsior

This elegant residence is a showcase of Queen Anne style, with its complex roof shape, hexagonal rooms, and carved and scrolled decoration.

It was built in 1899 for attorney Charles Mattison, who died twenty years later in the Spanish flu epidemic. In 1923, the newspaper reported that “this home has been rebuilt and the interior decorated so that it is one of the most attractive homes on the west side.” Presumably this is when the house, originally brick on the first floor and wood frame on the second, was stuccoed.

In the 1930s and 1940s, several prominent families made their home here. In 1952, James Hannifin and his wife Mary became the new owners. Mary remained there for over 45 years until her death in 1999.

410 W. Granite

This historic residence is another fine example of Queen Anne style, but it was nearly a demolition project after a devastating fire in April 2015. Several years of restoration have brought this elegant home back to life.

Built around 1890, it features multiple bays, a turret, roof cutaways, and an eyebrow dormer. Its varied construction materials and asymmetric plan characterize the Queen Anne style.

Charles H. Palmer, general manager of the Butte & Boston Mining Company and president of Aetna Savings & Loan, occupied the house shortly after its construction. His wife and daughter were apparently not fond of Butte – they left to tour Europe, and Palmer moved back to Boston. Subsequent occupants included attorneys, the owner of the famed Walker’s saloon, an insurance agency, and various renters. The longest owners were Paul Holbrook and his wife Beverly, who lived there from 1970 until her death in 2002.

403 W. Mercury

In 1889, German immigrants Louis “Lee” and Christina Freudenstein invested part of their silver fortune from the Germania Mine to build this new home, just across from St. Patrick Church. Several years later, they erected the duplex next door at 405-407 West Mercury.

The Freudensteins’ prosperous years abruptly ended after the federal government ceased the purchase and use of silver to back the nation’s currency in 1893. They returned to Germany to wait out the silver depression but after conditions failed to improve, they came back to Butte and their West Mercury home in 1895.

From 1910 to 1941, the Daniel and Sarah Thomas family owned both properties, but in the ensuing decades, 403 West Mercury suffered from neglect. Around 2010 it was featured as a “dust” property with new owners starting their labor of love to restore it. Current owners agreed to open the dazzling first floor for this year’s tour.

First Baptist Church, 201 W. Broadway

By 1906, the First Baptist congregation of Butte had outgrown its frame church at the corner of Montana and Broadway streets, and construction began on a much more substantial church building at the same location. The new church was dedicated in 1908, and for 110 years it faithfully served its parishioners until a dwindling congregation resulted in its closure in 2019 and subsequent sale.

Under new ownership, the lower-level fellowship hall and meeting rooms have been reimagined as a vacation rental space while maintaining much of the historic flavor of the original structure. The upper auditorium space, which had a seating capacity of 450 at the time of its construction, will be left intact for future use as an event rental space. Both levels will be open for the tour.

701 S. Arizona

This industrial building was constructed in 1909 for Central Iron Works. Apparently that business was not financially successful, because within three years the building had become the Fairmont Creamery Company, a wholesale distributor of butter, eggs, cheese, and poultry. From that time until around 1960, the building was used as a warehouse and distribution center for various dairy and/or produce companies, and also offered cold storage services. From 1965 to 1978 it was used solely as a warehouse space. In 1981 the building suffered significant fire damage, and it remained largely vacant for nearly 40 years.

New owners purchased it in 2017 and have converted the first floor into a living space for themselves with plans for loft apartments on the upper floors as well.

Salvation Army Building, 121 E. Broadway

This three-story brick building was erected in 1923 at a cost of $48,000 and “built specially to meet Army needs, with commodious quarters for the divisional officers and facilities for the different corps activities,” according to a newspaper report at the time of the building’s dedication.

In addition to worship services, many Christmas parties and other events for children were held in its large hall and hot meals were served to the needy in its basement dining area. Salvation Army officers lived with their families on the top floor.

The building was closed for good in 2009, with the Salvation Army moving its thrift store and social services to its current Harrison Avenue location. It stood vacant until September 2020, when the new owners purchased it. Restoration plans include a coffeehouse and event venue in the sanctuary, and several conveniently located Uptown apartments.

