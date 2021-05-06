Historic copper book passed from Elks to Archives in Butte

With a last heavy lift and a signature, LeGrant left it in the Archives’ care.

Crain and her people will care for it indeed. A little restoration is in order — Archives retiree Irene Scheidecker detected some silver paint on the pages, and some patina has set in.

The book will be cleaned up and exhibited with a collection of the fine artwork Clark owned, coming to Butte this summer.

Finding Clark’s name in the book jibes with Crain’s historic understanding of the famous figure.

“Clark really was a great community man. A lot of people felt that he made a lot of contributions to build his political career. But really, when I look back from where we sit today, we see that Clark really left us a tremendous architectural legacy, as well as the legacy of many wonderful things. He was much more engaged in our community than I think people realize, in a much bigger way. And we're delighted that he's in this volume,” she said.

The names were engraved at a time when being an Elk was an enormous part of a member’s life — if a member died, the local lodge and national foundation would pay the way for his widow and children, LeGrant said.