Historic copper book passed from Elks to Archives in Butte

With a heave-ho, an artifact of incredible historic value to Butte changed hands on Wednesday.
An elaborate 120-year-old wood-and-copper book engraved with the names of hundreds of the earliest members of Butte Elks Lodge 240 was ceremoniously passed from the lodge to the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives for safekeeping.
William A. Clark’s name is among those in the handcrafted book’s copper pages.
“It’s probably his copper,” said Ellen Crain, director of the Butte Archives, as she marveled over the volume in the lodge.
“It’s really a magnificent piece,” she added.
The Copper King — to whom much of Butte’s mining history is owed — was born in 1839, inducted into the lodge when it was founded in 1892, and died in 1925.
Clark’s entry falls near the book’s end. The oldest entry, delicately engraved like the rest, was J.M. Andrews, who was inducted into the Elks in 1895 and died in 1897.
The final entry in the book was Fred L. Grandey, who was inducted into the Elks in 1906 and died in 1926.
From his obituary in the Burlington Free Press, we learn Grandey came to Butte to work in wood and coal, held city offices and was a lawman — both a constable and deputy sheriff.
The book’s value cannot be overstated.
To the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, it’s foremost a list of fallen brethren. Engraved on the cover is a clock, the hands marking 11 p.m.
“That's typically an elk tradition. It's the hour of remembrance," said the lodge’s Exalted Ruler, Guy LeGrant, and he tolled the bell beside the copper book to demonstrate.
That bell is tolled 11 times at 11 p.m., and followed by a moment of silence to honor Elks departed.
With assistance from Elks member Pat Mohan, LeGrant lifted the book into the back of his car outside the lodge. LeGrant estimated its weight at around 120 pounds.
“I had an extra bowl of Wheaties this morning,” he said.
The heavy, intricate brass hinges shift and lock to handle the weight of the pages as they’re turned.
“It’s ingenious,” LeGrant said.
A former exalted ruler of the lodge, Frank Snyder, told LeGrant the inked engravings were made by a well-known jeweler of the time.
Each page is exquisitely framed in oak.
"Just the construction of the book itself speaks of the kind of money those organizations had and the grandeur. When this building was built was of course when fraternal lodges were at the peak — it was the big heyday of belonging to fraternal lodges. And no expense was spared in making this the best Elks lodge in the state of Montana,” Crain said.
The names in the book may be of the most value to history.
"You would find in it many of the big movers and shakers in early Butte at a time where membership in a fraternal lodge was kind of a status symbol. So if we go and look through these names, I know that we will find a lot of them that were really important in Butte's early history,” Crain said.
Those present wondered at the mysteries left behind.
Were the engravings done by hand or using a tracing machine? Why did the entries stop in 1926?
“I would wonder if the jeweler had died,” Crain said, rapt on the metallic script.
LeGrant studied the framed photographs of the lodge’s past exalted rulers to see if they matched the book’s entries.
Crain delicately turned the pages, noting the last name Heilbronner, a family known for their stationary business in Butte’s early days.
The entry for Patrick Daly caught her eye, and Crain wondered if he was the Patrick associated with Marcus Daly, another of Butte’s three Copper Kings. It would take some research, she said, but the timeframe matches up.
LeGrant came across the book in the lodge’s old stag bar, now a storage area. The relic was sitting in an old shopping cart.
With a last heavy lift and a signature, LeGrant left it in the Archives’ care.
Crain and her people will care for it indeed. A little restoration is in order — Archives retiree Irene Scheidecker detected some silver paint on the pages, and some patina has set in.
The book will be cleaned up and exhibited with a collection of the fine artwork Clark owned, coming to Butte this summer.
Finding Clark’s name in the book jibes with Crain’s historic understanding of the famous figure.
“Clark really was a great community man. A lot of people felt that he made a lot of contributions to build his political career. But really, when I look back from where we sit today, we see that Clark really left us a tremendous architectural legacy, as well as the legacy of many wonderful things. He was much more engaged in our community than I think people realize, in a much bigger way. And we're delighted that he's in this volume,” she said.
The names were engraved at a time when being an Elk was an enormous part of a member’s life — if a member died, the local lodge and national foundation would pay the way for his widow and children, LeGrant said.
“People put their entire lives into this place. They went to bed Elk, they woke up Elk. They put so much love into this organization,” he said.
Now those lives will be revisited. The Archives plans to research the Elks preserved in copper. As with any collection taken in by the Archives, a biography and history of the organization will be cataloged.
Best of all, the book will be on display for the public. With the opening of the copper pages, Butte’s current populace and the one that first built the Mining City will come together anew.
“People can see for themselves if their family members or important people of note are in the volume,” Crain said.
“It is just really a marvelous document for us to have, and we will definitely take good care of it.”