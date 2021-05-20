Historic Carpenters' Union Hall to construct elevator, fire escape, buttresses

When KBMF radio station founder and general manager Clark Grant first scaled the stairs to the upper floors of Butte's Carpenters’ Union Hall in 2014, there was no plumbing, no electricity, no heating and every wall bore the signature of water damage from decrepit roofs — that is, the walls he could see with the light from the boarded-up windows. There was also no money to build an elevator or fire escape to make the upper floors accessible and safe. Over the next seven years, all of that would change.
The Carpenters’ Union Hall, a three-story brick building at 156 W. Granite St., was built as a labor temple in 1906 and has hosted unions ever since. Its second and third floor were abandoned from the ’70s until 2014, when the nonprofit Butte America Foundation's community radio station KBMF moved in. The building is owned by Carpenters’ Union Hall Inc., who made a deal with the foundation: KBMF would pay no rent if they took over the renovation of the upper floors. Since 2014, KBMF has organized an annual day of action to work on the renovations, countless people have pitched in to help, and Grant has dedicated his Thursdays to the slow process of making the upper floors habitable.
Three thousand hours of volunteer labor and $120,000 in grant money later, the second floor is good as new, there are lights all the way up to the top, and renovation of the third floor is coming along nicely. Now Grant has his sights set on accessibility and seismic safety. The building received a $228,600 Montana Historical Preservation Grant to build a fire escape, exterior thrust buttresses, and an elevator. The renovations will make the upper floors accessible and safe while still retaining the building’s historic status.
“Soon there’ll be something worth taking an elevator to,” Grant said, standing in the third floor ballroom.
The Montana Historical Preservation Grant is a program administered by the Montana Department of Commerce. The grant received extra money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, so it also added the Finlen Hotel and the Mother Lode Theatre to the list of Butte recipients.
Grant says that this renovation, “the most significant upgrade we’ve done so far,” will cost $381,000. Not all of that is covered by the state grant, so Grant will raise the difference by applying for other grants.
There’s a lot of demand for meeting space in the hall, and Grant wants to see the top floor used. Carpenters’ Union Hall hosts five unions in addition to KBMF, and offers meeting space to various other local organizations.
“Historical preservation, in my mind, is all about reuse. If you can’t use a building, what use is it?” Grant says. “In order for the community to embrace this and use it, it needs to be accessible.”
While Grant has always known the building needs an elevator, it’s not his idea. He’s picking up a torch lit by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 1979, when a group of engineers created a revitalization plan for Uptown Butte. The design is still in the conceptual stage — “the ink is barely even dry on the grant,” Grant says — but they have a 1981 drawing from the revitalization plan to serve as a starting point.
“They laid the groundwork, and now I’m just finding the money,” Grant says.
Construction will likely begin next year, and Grant says he hopes it will take about 18 months. Once the exterior and interior renovations are finally finished after seven years of annual action days and tireless Thursdays, it’s time to party.
Grant says that the list of people who have helped with this project is too long to recall, but lists as collaborators Kevin Cook, Rodney Norman, Jay Bressette, Daniel Hogan, Mike Boysza, Amanda Curtis, Jess Burnett, Pat Ryan, volunteers of KBMF 102.5FM, the Butte Teachers Union, the Butte America Foundation Board of Directors, and Carpenters Union Local #82.