Historic Carpenters' Union Hall to construct elevator, fire escape, buttresses

When KBMF radio station founder and general manager Clark Grant first scaled the stairs to the upper floors of Butte's Carpenters’ Union Hall in 2014, there was no plumbing, no electricity, no heating and every wall bore the signature of water damage from decrepit roofs — that is, the walls he could see with the light from the boarded-up windows. There was also no money to build an elevator or fire escape to make the upper floors accessible and safe. Over the next seven years, all of that would change.

The Carpenters’ Union Hall, a three-story brick building at 156 W. Granite St., was built as a labor temple in 1906 and has hosted unions ever since. Its second and third floor were abandoned from the ’70s until 2014, when the nonprofit Butte America Foundation's community radio station KBMF moved in. The building is owned by Carpenters’ Union Hall Inc., who made a deal with the foundation: KBMF would pay no rent if they took over the renovation of the upper floors. Since 2014, KBMF has organized an annual day of action to work on the renovations, countless people have pitched in to help, and Grant has dedicated his Thursdays to the slow process of making the upper floors habitable.