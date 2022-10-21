Hillcrest Bazaar set for Saturday at Butte Plaza Mall; other bazaars listed

Halloween is not too far off. The same can be said about southwest Montana’s bazaar season, which kicks off tomorrow with the Hillcrest Bazaar at the Butte Plaza Mall.

There are numerous bazaars on this list, and each promises an abundance of gift ideas. So, if you are one of those people who like to plan ahead, then this list is perfect for you.

The Hillcrest Harvest Bazaar starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. Several vendors will be featuring a variety of handmade crafts, arts, woodworking, repurposed goods, decorative signs, jewelry, and much more. Come support your local artisans while supporting Hillcrest Elementary School. For details, call 406-494-3362.

Serbian Mothers Club Bazaar and Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Parish Center, 2100 Continental Drive. Booth fee is $40 and includes one table and chairs. To pre-order sarma, call or text Denise at 406-498-3931.

The Metcalf Senior Citizen Center at 115 E. Pennsylvania in Anaconda will host a craft and food fair beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

The 10th annual Sheridan Craft and Gift Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Sheridan Elementary School gym, 211 Madison St., Sheridan. Lunch is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is a fundraiser for the local Relay for Life team. For details, call Robin Bieroth at 406-596-1201.

The Boulder Holiday Bazaar, offering over 30 vendors to get in the holiday spirit, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Jefferson High School gym, 312 Main St. The event is sponsored by the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Daughters of Norway will host its annual lefse sale and bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Race Track Fire Hall, corner of Farragut and Grand avenues. Several vendors will be on hand. Again this year, the club will be selling the popular “Vikings on a Stick,” a Swedish meatball dipped in batter and deep fried. For details, call Danette at 406-782-3938.

The Anaconda Catholic Community will be hosting a chili cook-off, bazaar and silent auction from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hunthausen Center at 217 W. Pennsylvania, Anaconda. For details, call 406-563-8406.

More than 90 vendors will be on hand for the annual Winter Bazaar and Tradeshow Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, at the Butte Plaza Mall. Local businesses, crafters, bakers, and artists will be on hand for your holiday shopping. New this year will be natural stone jewelry, western décor, handmade pottery and glass, nail polish strips, and much more. Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ennis Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Ennis Elementary School, 223 Charles Ave., Ennis. Several vendors will be on hand, along with an available lunch to sit down and enjoy.

“It’s a Butte-iful Christmas” craft show will be Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St. The two-day event includes vendors with handmade goods, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, food and beverages, and much more. Admission is free.

Butte Vendor and Craft Fair will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. Come shop unique or handmade, special Christmas gifts from local crafters and vendors.

Montana Tech’s Society of Petroleum Engineers will host their 34th annual Christmas Bazaar and Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Maroon Activities Center. All are welcome. For details, call Jacob Lehmann at 970-590-5490.

Powell County High School’s “Close Up” Holiday Bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Pen Convention Center, 925 Main St., Deer Lodge. Vendors and concessions will be available.