'Hike through History' series offers Butte history along trail system

Butte-Silver Bow's parks and recreation, health department and archives will host a “Hike through History” series for adults at 9 a.m. every Thursday July 8-Aug. 26. The Aug. 5 tour will begin at 6 p.m. The walks will feature guest speakers who will highlight snippets of Butte’s history. This is an opportunity for the community and its visitors to experience Butte-Silver Bow’s vast trail system. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the Local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund.

The dates and trails, including trail ability ratings, are as follows:

July 8 — Montana Tech to Anselmo Mine with Louie Loushin, Joe Griffin, and more — Visit Butte's most intact underground mine yard with the men who worked in the mines. Meet at the Montana Tech dorms on Broadway and Western Streets. Beginner skill level

July 15 — St. Mary's Neighborhood with Dan Kelly and Danette Harrington — Discover St. Mary's neighborhood's early mining and Irish history from third-generation descendants. Meet at Wyoming and Copper Streets. Moderate skill level