'Hike through History' series offers Butte history along trail system

Butte-Silver Bow's parks and recreation, health department and archives will host a “Hike through History” series for adults at 9 a.m. every Thursday July 8-Aug. 26. The Aug. 5 tour will begin at 6 p.m. The walks will feature guest speakers who will highlight snippets of Butte’s history. This is an opportunity for the community and its visitors to experience Butte-Silver Bow’s vast trail system. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the Local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund.
The dates and trails, including trail ability ratings, are as follows:
July 8 — Montana Tech to Anselmo Mine with Louie Loushin, Joe Griffin, and more — Visit Butte's most intact underground mine yard with the men who worked in the mines. Meet at the Montana Tech dorms on Broadway and Western Streets. Beginner skill level
July 15 — St. Mary's Neighborhood with Dan Kelly and Danette Harrington — Discover St. Mary's neighborhood's early mining and Irish history from third-generation descendants. Meet at Wyoming and Copper Streets. Moderate skill level
July 22 — Top of the World/Bell Diamond with Abby Peltomaa — Visit one of the oldest standing steel headframes on the hill and overlook the other side of the Berkeley Pit. Meet at Granite Mountain Memorial. Moderate skill level
July 29 — Greenway Trail: Crackerville to Fairmont with Aubrey Jaap and Abby Peltomaa — Discover the Greenway Trail and the restoration along this portion of Silver Bow Creek while learning about Gregson Hot Springs. People meet at the parking lot off of Crackerville Road. Beginner skill level
Aug. 5 — Thompson Park/Blacktail with Hallie Zolynski and Jocelyn Dodge — Explore the Milwaukee Road and its fun and adventurous route. Meet at Eagles Nest parking lot. Moderate skill level
Aug. 12 — Montana Tech to Rocker with Lindsay Mulcahy — Discover Montana Technological University's rich history as you explore the campus and surrounding trail. Meet at Leonard Field on campus. Moderate skill level
Aug. 19 — West Side Tour with Mary McCormick — Experience the "West Side" with its charming and one-of-a-kind houses, many with historical significance. Meet at Jacobs House, 201 W. Granite St. Moderate skill level
Aug. 26 — Durant Canyon with Joel Chavez — Learn the comeback story of Silver Bow Creek as you observe the restoration of Durant Canyon. Meet at Miles Crossing. Moderate skill level
Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed. For details, go to https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2143/Hike-Through-History, or call the Archives 406-782-3280 or Health Department 406-497-5020.