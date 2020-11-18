Highlands student welders forge locomotive smokers

Saws scream, light flashes, and sparks fly. It’s all in a day’s study in welding class at Highlands College of Montana Technological University.

This semester, students in instructor Dennis Noel’s class are full-steam ahead on a new project. If they stay on track, they’ll be done by the end of the year.

The students are transforming sheets of steel into locomotive smokers, and when they finish they’ll take home works of art that are ready to slow-cook steaks at the next barbecue.

“We just keep chugging along,” says 19-year-old senior Haley Frey.

Each of the smokers carries the signature of its artist. The handle to lift the grill cover on Frey’s is an intricate elk antler, designed by pounding and shaping steel in the shop’s forge.

Frey, who hails from Darby, has been welding with her grandfather since she was eight years old. By the time she was in high school, she’d fallen head-over-heels for welding.

“It’s kind of a stress reliever, the melting of the metal. It helps me clear my head,” she says. “It’s my passion."