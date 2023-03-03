Montana veterans, National Guard, National Reserves, active duty members transitioning to civilian life and immediate family members can now take manufacturing technology courses at Highlands College with tuition paid for by Operation Next National and additional funding.

The program, Operation Next, is not new, but it is new to Montana and new to veterans, according to Joe Steele, vice president of Communications and Legislative Affairs at Lift, the originator of Operation Next.

Lift is a Detroit-based, Department of Defense-supported national manufacturing innovation institute, and one of many players that worked to bring Operation Next to Highlands and to Montana.

Steele said Operation Next is an important program because, according to a 2018 skills gap study from The Manufacturing Institute, 2.4 million jobs in the manufacturing technology field are projected to go unfilled between 2018 and 2028 due to lack of skills in the industry. Both former and current military members and dependents are in a unique position to fill those positions, he said.

“It’s one way for us to give back to those services members,” Steele said.

Steele said Lift launched Operation Next as a pilot in 2017 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and the program had a 90% success rate in participants moving immediately into careers.

He said Montana has a large population of veterans, making it a great place to implement Operation Next.

According to a report published in 2020 by the Housing Assistance Center, 10.4% of Montana’s population are veterans, which makes it home to the third largest population of veterans in the United States, below Alaska and Virginia.

“So many of these jobs (in manufacturing technology) are available across the country right now,” Steele said. “So it’s a great opportunity for us to help them and for them to move forward in their careers.”

He said Montana was brought to the program’s attention by Ben Kohler, director of Strategy and Innovation and Universal Technical Resource Services Inc.

Kohler said a staffer in Sen. Jon Tester’s (D-Mont.) Washington D.C. office brought to his attention funding available to bring to Montana for training in advanced manufacturing, such as welding and Computer Numeric Control machining.

“Our parent company has always been engaged with supporting and hiring veterans and was excited to give back to veterans in Montana as well and service men and women at the same time,” Kohler said.

After that, the non-profit NFAMI Montana, Next Frontier Advanced Manufacturing Institute, was formed to help transitioning members of the armed services and veterans. Kohler is its executive director.

Operation Next Montana is funded through Operation Next National with additional support for the current group of students coming through Accelerate Montana, a non-profit workforce readiness program, Kohler said. The second group starting in August may be funded differently.

Other than Accelerate Montana, Kohler said there are many local sponsors for Operation Next Montana, including hotel sponsors like the Best Western Plus and the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center, which reduce the cost for students coming to Butte for the class and needing to stay overnight.

He also said local businesses like General Distributing have donated welding tools for students.

“There are so many wonderful key players and so much potential for us to grow,” Kohler said.

He said the program also has a relationship with the Aluminum Extruders Council so that in the future, students nearing the end of curriculum will have opportunity to submit resumes to member companies of that group, with the hope that Operation Next Montana can develop the same type of relationship with Montana businesses.

Operation Next Montana is working on developing relationships with veterans groups in Montana to help students with things like building resumes, he added.

Kohler said he believes vets and other armed service members represent a powerful solution to underemployment in the manufacturing technology industry.

“I think it’s very important to recognize they have a lot of skills to offer as a result of training and service experiences,” Kohler said, explaining that the “rigorous training they receive makes them highly motivated,” and makes them strong leaders, hard workers, innovative, resilient and skilled problem-solvers, among other things.

The first courses at Highlands, which started in January, are in welding and machining. The students will receive their certifications in June and will be ready for the workforce. There are 12 students in the welding class right now, according to welding instructor Jim LeProwse.

The curriculum for the welding course was developed in conjunction with American Welding Society, Kohler said.

LeProwse said the students in his group “go right to work, are really disciplined, really good listeners and ask a lot of questions.”

He said three or four of the students in his class are veterans, and he thinks the rest are National Guard service members.

“We’re really excited to help them get higher-paying jobs and get a job they wouldn’t be able to get otherwise,” LeProwse said.

For Belt resident and traditional guardsman and combat vet Britney Hiatt, the program is an opportunity to return to something she loved.

She had experience with welding in high school, and even got into blacksmithing, she said. But, after she joined the service and became an adult, it faded into the background a bit.

Hiatt had been considering getting her welding certification for a while, so when she was told about the program, she jumped on it.

“It’s been a blessing,” Hiatt said, and added she’s looking forward to the opportunities the certification may present once she completes the program.

“For any vet, military spouse or dependent … who makes trade a part of their lifestyle, I’d highly recommend (the Operation Next program),” she said.

Machining instructor Scott Davis said the course is streamlined for students to learn the basics rather than everything they would learn in an average, two-year course.

He said the course has been great to teach, and that the program offers former and current military service members and dependents a great opportunity to learn a skill that could serve them well in an industry that needs workers.

“It’s a blast,” Davis said. “I think it’s fun and interesting to see these guys learn a new skill set. It’s a great thing to have a knowledge base to do some of this stuff.”

One challenge, he said, is that many of the original 15 students had to withdraw from the course, many due to time conflicts from their military schedules. He said his class currently has eight students enrolled.

Jim Dauenhauer, a National Guard service member with a 32-year service record, said he enrolled in the machining course to give himself a “plan B” and to gain more experience in a skill relevant to his current field as owner of a maintenance shop in Helena.

Mostly, though, he wanted to get his 20-year-old son, Tanner Dauenhauer, enrolled.

“My main thing was for him to pick this up so he can go far in this field,” Jim said of his son.

Tanner said when he started the program he wasn’t sure if he would be interested in machining, but was pleasantly surprised by how much he loves it.

When he finishes, he plans to further his machining education in Helena.

Kohler said the program’s goal is to expand in January 2024 to colleges potentially in places around the state such as Missoula, Bozeman, Helena and Dillon to minimize travel.

Kohler said the August group is expected to be between 35 and 40 students.

“We’ve already raised as much money for that as well,” Kohler said of the second group. “We’re excited to serve as many men and women in that as we can.”

Those interested in learning more about the program can visit NFAMI.org, Opnextjobs.com or call Kohler at 406-565-0190.