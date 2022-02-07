Highlands College, Black Butte Copper enter mining training partnership

Montana Tech's Highlands College and Black Butte Copper (BBC) are partnering to provide a training program and pathway beginning with non-credit certifications through credited certificate and degree programs for Black Butte Copper employees. The training program will allow BBC employees the opportunity to receive a certificate or associate's degree in Mining Technology from Montana Technological University, according to a press release.

The partnership has the opportunity to train as many as 240 employees. The three-phased approach will have clear pathways to academic credentials in the form of short courses and industry certifications, a one-year certificate of applied science, and a two-year associate of applied science in Mining Technology.

The partnership kicked off in January and runs through December 2024. "We are looking forward to our partnership with Black Butte Copper," noted interim dean of Highlands College Karen VanDaveer. "Our goal is to develop innovative educational pathways for new mine employees emphasizing competency-based education through on-site and online delivery."

Phase one will launch with the creation and addition of a position to oversee the development and implementation of the employee training program. The position will be located at Highlands College for the first year as they develop the training program for Black Butte Copper. The training will be available through a hybrid delivery that will provide industry certifications, micro-credentials, and digital badges in such areas as Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), working in teams, basic computing, and risk management, among others which can then be applied towards the certificate of applied science or associate of applied science in Mining Technology through prior learning credit. The training program will be built and will include a strategic training schedule, training delivery formats designed for adult learners, and comprehensive competency, outcome, and assessment metrics. After year one, the training position will move to White Sulphur Springs and oversee all aspects of the training program.

“We are thrilled to have a signed contract with Highlands College creating this synergistic partnership,” said Rob Scargill, CEO of Sandfire Resources America. “The foundation of every successful company is high quality employees and our people are truly our most valued resource. Employee development and growth potential are paramount for healthy retention. This relationship with Montana Tech is an important step toward delivering a solid workforce development program providing important growth opportunities that will benefit all of us, with the company, in the community, and across Montana.”

Phase two of the project will focus on creating a certificate of applied science and associate of applied science in Mining Technology. The two-year associate of applied science in Mining Technology will be a stackable credential that can be applied towards a bachelor of applied science. The certifications, micro-credentials, and digital badges achieved in the Black Butte Copper training program will be accepted for prior learning credit towards course and/or credit completion in the certificate and associate of applied science in Mining Technology. Employees who wish to earn the certificate or associate of applied science degree will need to be admitted to the program through Highlands College. Montana Tech and Highlands College will employ online and/or hybrid course delivery. Additionally, Highlands College and Black Butte Copper will work with the Department of Labor to create an apprenticeship program for employees working toward the AAS degree.

Phase 3 will work toward a Bachelor of Applied Science and potential Master’s degree opportunities.

For more information, contact Michelle Morley, director of workforce development, 406-496-3778 or mmorley@mtech.edu.

