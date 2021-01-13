High winds cause downed power lines, outages, overturned semis

The weather warning was dead on.
Dillon, Anaconda, Philipsburg and Butte all reported power outages Wednesday, said NorthWestern Energy’s public relations specialist Jo Dee Black, adding she suspects outages in other local areas as well. Outages extended all the way from Livingston to near the Canadian border, Black said, with especially heavy impact in Helena and Great Falls.
“Our crews are all out,” Black said. “They're working to restore service and identify problems as quickly and safely as possible.”
The National Weather Service in Missoula reported the biggest gusts by Wednesday afternoon were 53 mph at Butte's Bert Mooney Airport and 61 mph at Montana Tech; 63 mph in Elk Park; 53 mph in Anaconda; 67 mph at Dillon’s airport and 52 mph in Whitehall — all between 10:20 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. All areas reported multiple smaller gusts throughout the day.
Across NorthWestern’s service area in western Montana, downed trees falling into power lines and lines chafing together were reported.
Outages in Butte are being attributed to downed lines, Black said.
Two light poles were bent over in the 700 block of West Granite Street in Butte on Wednesday afternoon.
Butte police and firefighters arrived on the scene to block traffic for utility servicemen trying to right the damage from the light poles, which had fallen into power lines.
Sgt. Tammy Perkins of the Montana Highway Patrol office in Butte reported a wind-related accident involving a semi-trailer Wednesday afternoon in Elk Park. The weather service showed a gust at 63 mph in Elk Park at 11 a.m.
Perkins urged drivers to reduce their driving speed in strong winds and to keep a distance from the vehicle in front of you.
“It’s the prudent thing to do with high winds,” she advised, “so you have time to react.”
As of 3:30 p.m., the light poles firefighters stood beneath on Granite Street and the semi-trailer accident in Elk Park were the only incidents of major damage they had heard about.
“I guess the day is still young,” firefighter Kolby Carter said. “We’ll see.”
All that kept the light poles from falling all the way to the street and causing more damage was a power line, firefighters reported.
In Anaconda police officers were kept busy throughout the day with multiple gusts, including one at 53 mph at 10:45 a.m.
According to Assistant Police Chief Ryan Eamon, about 18 calls were fielded throughout the day.
The numerous wind gusts damaged roofs and fences were blown over, along with some downed power lines.
“We even had part of a shed blown over,” said Eamon.
Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft reported two semi-trailers had blown over on the highway Wednesday morning in the Dillon area.
“I-15 was our busy spot,’’ Craft said.
The first report at 9:16 a.m. involved a semi jackknifed off the side of the road four miles north of Monida Pass, Craft said.
At 10:14 another semi was blown over about three miles north of Dillon that blocked both southbound lanes. The driver was taken to Barrett Hospital & HealthCare in Dillon with minor injuries.
Craft said that because a wrecker big enough to handle the truck was already out at the first accident, it only took about 45 minutes to open the highway back up.
A camper was destroyed after the wind blew it off of a trailer about four miles north of Monida Pass around 3 p.m.
Craft said no incidents were reported in town.
“Our generators were up, and we were prepared for the wind.’’
NorthWestern’s online power outage map was taken offline Wednesday.
“There's so many individual outages that are on it that it's not useful to anybody — you can't tell where your outages are. But as soon as soon as that dies down a little bit, the map will go back up,” Black said.