High winds cause downed power lines, outages, overturned semis

Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft reported two semi-trailers had blown over on the highway Wednesday morning in the Dillon area.

“I-15 was our busy spot,’’ Craft said.

The first report at 9:16 a.m. involved a semi jackknifed off the side of the road four miles north of Monida Pass, Craft said.

At 10:14 another semi was blown over about three miles north of Dillon that blocked both southbound lanes. The driver was taken to Barrett Hospital & HealthCare in Dillon with minor injuries.

Craft said that because a wrecker big enough to handle the truck was already out at the first accident, it only took about 45 minutes to open the highway back up.

A camper was destroyed after the wind blew it off of a trailer about four miles north of Monida Pass around 3 p.m.

Craft said no incidents were reported in town.

“Our generators were up, and we were prepared for the wind.’’

NorthWestern’s online power outage map was taken offline Wednesday.