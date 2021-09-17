High wind warning in effect for Wise River-area fires

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Friday for the Trail and Alder Fire areas. Estimated winds of 45 mph expected in the area are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread in drought conditions with low humidity. These conditions are ahead of cold front moving into the area, which is predicted to bring cooler and wetter conditions back to the area Sunday and Monday.

Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest officials issued Friday the following update on area fires.

TRAIL CREEK FIRE

Expected high winds will cause difficult conditions for firefighters working on the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom. Crews will focus on patrolling and monitoring containment lines and mopping up hot spots. Thursday night fire personnel conducted a successful burning operation to help secure lines. The logging operation along Highway 43 is complete and the road is expected to reopen. Structure protection remains in place, monitoring fire behavior and evaluating structures. Crews will continue to patrol and monitor through Friday night as well.

ALDER CREEK FIRE

