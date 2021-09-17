High wind warning in effect for Wise River-area fires

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Friday for the Trail and Alder Fire areas. Estimated winds of 45 mph expected in the area are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread in drought conditions with low humidity. These conditions are ahead of cold front moving into the area, which is predicted to bring cooler and wetter conditions back to the area Sunday and Monday.
Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest officials issued Friday the following update on area fires.
TRAIL CREEK FIRE
Expected high winds will cause difficult conditions for firefighters working on the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom. Crews will focus on patrolling and monitoring containment lines and mopping up hot spots. Thursday night fire personnel conducted a successful burning operation to help secure lines. The logging operation along Highway 43 is complete and the road is expected to reopen. Structure protection remains in place, monitoring fire behavior and evaluating structures. Crews will continue to patrol and monitor through Friday night as well.
ALDER CREEK FIRE
The red flag warning will be in effect for the Alder Fire, west of Wise River, through Saturday night. Crews will focus on patrolling the fire area, monitoring fire behavior, and mopping up hot spots near containment lines along the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway. A burn out operation helping to secure the line was successful Thursday night and Friday personnel will look for hot spots, mop up and improve the perimeter. Structure protection remains in place near Alder Creek, monitoring and evaluating structures. Crews will remain in the area throughout the day, monitoring and mopping up any hot spots.
SAND LAKE FIRE
Growth is minimal and moving slowly along the side of the mountain on the Sand Lake Fire northwest of Wisdom. Crews will continue to monitor the fire and evaluate values.
CLOSURES
The Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway is open to through traffic. Watch for increased traffic, school has started in the local communities and hunting season is ongoing. Please continue to use caution when driving through the area, as crews will still be in the area.
Portions of the Continental Divide Trail remain closed. The Big Hole National Battlefield is closed until further notice. May Creek Campground and Steel Creek Campground are closed.