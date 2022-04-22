High-speed chase ends on Homestake Pass

A high-speed chase that involved Butte police officers and troopers from the Montana Highway Patrol ended with the arrest of Dominic Joseph LaForge, 30, of Gallatin Gateway.

At about 2:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call from a woman who reported that a man in another car was chasing her near the 500 block of South Montana Street. This led to a pursuit that went south on Montana Street and then east on I-15 and I-90.

On Homestake Pass, the suspect’s car crashed into a guard rail, but he was able to turn it around and headed west once more.

A tire deflation device was quickly deployed, flattening two of LaForge’s tires and a MHP trooper was able to push the suspect’s vehicle into the median.

LaForge then allegedly attempted to push the MHP vehicle, but was unsuccessful. Officers were then able to take LaForge into custody.

He was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for felony criminal endangerment and parole violation, and the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, and fleeing from police.

During the pursuit, a MHP vehicle was damaged, along with a Butte police car, when it collided with the suspect’s vehicle. No one was injured.

