High levels of arsenic, lead detected in Butte school yards

Instead, Partridge said the waste needs to be removed immediately, and remediation is expected to start as soon as the week after next at both AWARE Head Start and Butte High and be finished by the end of the 2021 construction season.

McAnulty said the contaminated soil will be removed to 14 inches for all the areas with exceedances, and a 2-inch layer of lime, a protective layer, clean soil and sod will cover it.

At Butte High, there are large trees in the areas of concern which may be handled slightly differently in order to spare the trees, Partridge said. The trees may have created a greater exposure pathway as well, as the grass is thinner around the trees, Partridge said, adding that the area still presents a relatively low level of risk.

Atlantic Richfield officials in late August announced lead exceedances in soils at the Head Start location at the former Lincoln School in uptown Butte and the Silver Bow Montessori School, and arsenic exceedances at West Elementary.

Remediation has already taken place at the Lincoln School site, where a lead exceedance was detected in a play area covered by double layers of plastic and wood chips, and at the West Elementary site, where arsenic exceedances were detected in an area students don’t frequent on the southwest corner of school property, McAnulty said.