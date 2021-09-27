High levels of arsenic, lead detected in Butte school yards

Elevated levels of toxic metals were found in school yard soils at both Butte High School and the AWARE Early Head Start preschool on East Mercury Street, Atlantic Richfield personnel announced Monday.
Exceedances occurred in play areas at the AWARE Early Head Start site, but below two inches deep and a layer of grass.
The elevated levels were detected this summer during sampling conducted by Atlantic Richfield. The sampling was done as part of the expanded Residential Metals Abatement Program required by Superfund agreements. The company presented the results during Monday’s Environmental Protection Agency’s community Superfund discussion for Butte
Preliminary results are in for the yards of all 21 schools and day cares sampled in Butte this year. Of the 21, five had elevated levels of contaminants of concern — lead, arsenic, or both — on the property. No properties tested high for mercury.
The residential soil action levels set by the EPA are 1,200 milligrams per kilogram for lead, and 250 mg/kilogram for arsenic.
Composite samples were taken from sections of all school yards, and the areas will be remediated if they exceeded action levels. Samples were taken at three depth levels: 0-2 inches, 2-6 inches and 6-12 inches.
At the AWARE Early Head Start location at 237 E. Mercury St., exceedances for arsenic were detected in several locations, including two play areas.
“This one definitely came to a higher priority,” said Charlie Partridge, EPA toxicologist for Butte Superfund projects.
Lead exceedances were also detected in two play areas and several non-play areas.
A total of 10 areas at the site had contaminant exceedances of lead, arsenic or both.
At Butte High, lead exceedances were detected in three grass areas adjacent to school buildings, between South Wyoming and South Arizona streets. Students occasionally eat their lunch in the area, Atlantic Richfield personnel reported.
“It's not zero, but it's not a really high level of exposure,” Partridge said.
Partridge said the soil contaminants at both schools posed a low risk of exposure to children due to the fact none of the play areas exceeded action levels in the 0-2 inch composite samples and the areas were covered in grass.
“Due to site conditions (good, complete grass coverage), the depth of contamination (having 2 inches of clean soil above the contaminated soils in the play areas), and the type of exposures that can or would occur, these areas identified would pose a low level of risk exposure to elevated metals in the soils,” Partridge said in a written statement.
According to Michael McAnulty, Atlantic Richfield liability manager leading the company’s RMAP work, the areas where exceedances occurred at the 0-2 inch depth at the AWARE site were fenced off from the primary play areas and not regularly used by children. The school administration was alerted to the exceedances last week, McAnulty said.
“We know that two inches is providing kind of an effective barrier,” Partridge said, but added the soil should still be removed as soon as possible because children under 6-years-old play in the areas.
Lead, according to the EPA’s website, is particularly dangerous to children because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead.
Even low levels of lead can cause behavior and learning problems, a lower IQ, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia.
Chronic exposure to arsenic can lead to cancer, organ damage and disorders of the circulatory, nervous and reproductive systems.
Due to the EPA’s assessment the situation was low risk, none of the affected areas at AWARE Head Start or Butte High were closed off to children by the EPA, Partridge said.
There are capped mine shafts near both Butte High and the AWARE Head Start, but officials from Atlantic Richfield, the EPA and Butte-Silver Bow weren’t able to specifically attribute the contamination to the mine shafts without more research. However, Partridge noted that the presence of arsenic and lead together, as was found at the AWARE Head Start, is a strong indication historical mine waste was the source.
“That’s not something we’re willing to wait on,” Partridge said of additional research.
Instead, Partridge said the waste needs to be removed immediately, and remediation is expected to start as soon as the week after next at both AWARE Head Start and Butte High and be finished by the end of the 2021 construction season.
McAnulty said the contaminated soil will be removed to 14 inches for all the areas with exceedances, and a 2-inch layer of lime, a protective layer, clean soil and sod will cover it.
At Butte High, there are large trees in the areas of concern which may be handled slightly differently in order to spare the trees, Partridge said. The trees may have created a greater exposure pathway as well, as the grass is thinner around the trees, Partridge said, adding that the area still presents a relatively low level of risk.
Atlantic Richfield officials in late August announced lead exceedances in soils at the Head Start location at the former Lincoln School in uptown Butte and the Silver Bow Montessori School, and arsenic exceedances at West Elementary.
Remediation has already taken place at the Lincoln School site, where a lead exceedance was detected in a play area covered by double layers of plastic and wood chips, and at the West Elementary site, where arsenic exceedances were detected in an area students don’t frequent on the southwest corner of school property, McAnulty said.
Additional sampling is being conducted at the Silver Bow Montessori School to see what areas should be remediated, according to McAnulty. The area was not fenced off due to the fact the contamination was found at depth and covered by grass, McAnulty said.
Atlantic Richfield and its contractors are leading the school and daycare portion of the RMAP work, while Butte-Silver Bow continues to conduct sampling of residences.
Some sampling of soils at schools has been done in Butte since the 1980s, but this year’s sampling is more extensive, and included all private and public schools.
“What this does for us is allow us to sample these properties in a more comprehensive way,” McAnulty said.
Going forward, RMAP will sample the inside of the schools for dust contaminants this fall and winter, and begin with schools where soil tested above action levels.
Montana Tech professor John Ray at Monday’s EPA meeting asked if the students at the affected schools have been tested for lead or arsenic.
Eric Hassler, director of Butte-Silver Bow’s Reclamation and Environmental Services department, said in an interview that the county health department has offered specific on-site clinics to test blood lead levels of children at Head Start locations in the past as part of its general RMAP lead biomonitoring.
He said it’s possible this could be done in response to the high levels detected in soils at the AWARE Head Start site, and McAnulty said the same at Monday’s EPA meeting.
Dr. Seth Cornell, a member of the county Board of Health, asked if arsenic testing would be done.
Hassler responded that the county doesn’t currently have the capability to conduct urinary arsenic testing, but said that may change with the addition of an environmental health nurse — a county position to be provided eventually through Superfund agreements.
Some, like Montana Tech professor David Hutchins, have questioned the lead action levels used by the EPA in Butte. The residential soil action level of 1,200 mg/kg was determined by a model in the 1990s to prevent children from reaching a blood-lead level of 10 micrograms per deciliter, which was the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reference level at the time. The CDC changed its reference level to 5 micrograms per deciliter in 2012, but the EPA has not changed its standard.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department takes blood-lead levels of young children in Butte as part of Superfund biomonitoring, however. If a child tests above 5 micrograms per deciliter, the child’s home is immediately targeted for RMAP sampling, but soil is only remediated if it tests higher than 1,200 mg/kg for lead.
That same soil standard — 1,200 mg/kg — is also being used to decide whether soil should be remediated in schools.
Exceedances
The following are preliminary results detected by RMAP, but not all of the data have been officially verified by the EPA.
AWARE Early Head Start: Play area north of the building: arsenic at 254 kg/mg at 2-6 inches; Play area between the two main wings of the building: arsenic at 258 mg/kg at 2-6 inches, arsenic at 321 mg/kg at 6-12 inches, lead at 1,410 mg/kg at 2-6 inches, lead at 2,230 mg/kg at 6-12 inches; Smaller play area north, center and adjacent to the building: lead at 1,940 mg/kg.
Several high access areas surrounding the building and a grass area also had exceedances, with the highest samples at 727 mg/kg for arsenic and 1,500 mg/kg for lead. Some of the exceedances occurred at the most shallow depth, 0-2 inches.
Butte High School: Exceedances occurred in several grass areas at the northeast of the property between South Wyoming and South Arizona streets. All exceedances were for lead and occurred at depths of 2-6 inches and 6-12 inches, except for one exceedance in smaller triangular areas at the 0-2 inch depth. The highest lead detect was 1,840 kg/mg at 0-2 inches, 2,090 kg/mg at 2-6 inches and 5,220 at 6-12 inches.
Head Start at the former Lincoln School: Play area near the entrance: lead at 1,730 mg/kg at 0-2 inches, 1,340 mg/kg at 2-6 inches, 1,340 mg/kg at 6-12 inches. The soil in this area was separated from children by two layers of plastic and wood chips and the area was remediated last week.
West Elementary School: Fenced-off area students weren’t known to frequent on southwest of school property: arsenic at 405 mg/kg at 0-2 inches, 256 mg/kg at 2-6 inches. This area was remediated before the fall semester started.