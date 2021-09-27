High levels of arsenic, lead detected in Butte school yards; public meeting tonight

Lead, according to the EPA’s website, is particularly dangerous to children because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead.

Even low levels of lead can cause behavior and learning problems, a lower IQ, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia.

Chronic exposure to arsenic can lead to cancer, organ damage and disorders of the circulatory, nervous and reproductive systems.

Due to the EPA’s assessment the situation was low risk, none of the affected areas at A.W.A.R.E. Head Start or Butte High were closed off to children by the EPA, Partridge said.

There are capped mine shafts near both Butte High and the A.W.A.R.E. Head Start, but officials from Atlantic Richfield, the EPA and Butte-Silver Bow weren’t able to specifically attribute the contamination to the mine shafts without more research. However, Partridge noted that the presence of arsenic and lead together, as was found at the A.W.A.R.E. Head Start, is a strong indication historical mine waste was the source.

“That’s not something we’re willing to wait on,” Partridge said of additional research.