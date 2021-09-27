High levels of arsenic, lead detected in Butte school yards; public meeting tonight

Elevated levels of contaminants of concern were found in school yard soils at both Butte High School and the A.W.A.R.E. Early Head Start preschool on Mercury Street, Atlantic Richfield personnel announced Monday.
Exceedances occurred in play areas at the A.W.A.R.E. site, but below two inches deep and a layer of grass.
The elevated levels were detected this summer during sampling conducted by Atlantic Richfield. The sampling was done as part of the expanded Residential Metals Abatement Program required by Superfund agreements. The company will present the results during tonight's Environmental Protection Agency’s community Superfund discussion for Butte, and instructions for joining the meeting are provided later in this article.
Preliminary results are in for the yards of all 21 schools and day cares sampled in Butte this year. Of the 21, five had elevated levels of contaminants of concern — lead, arsenic, or both — on the property. No properties tested high for mercury.
The residential soil action levels set by the EPA are 1,200 milligrams per kilogram for lead, and 250 mg/kilogram for arsenic.
Composite samples were taken from sections of all school yards, and the areas will be remediated if they exceeded action levels. Samples were taken at three depth levels: 0-2 inches, 2-6 inches and 6-12 inches.
At the A.W.A.R.E Early Head Start location at 237 E. Mercury St., exceedances for arsenic were detected in several locations, including two play areas.
Lead exceedances were also detected in two play areas and several non-play areas.
At Butte High, lead exceedances were detected in three grass areas adjacent to school buildings, between South Wyoming and South Arizona streets.
Charlie Partridge, EPA toxicologist for Butte Superfund projects, said the findings posed a low risk of exposure to children due to the fact none of the play areas exceeded action levels in the 0-2 inch composite samples and the areas were covered in grass.
“Due to site conditions (good, complete grass coverage), the depth of contamination (having 2 inches of clean soil above the contaminated soils in the play areas), and the type of exposures that can or would occur, these areas identified would pose a low level of risk exposure to elevated metals in the soils,” Partridge said in a written statement.
According to Michael McAnulty, Atlantic Richfield liability manager leading the company’s RMAP work, the areas where exceedances occurred at the 0-2 inch depth at the A.W.A.R.E. site were fenced off from the primary play areas and not regularly used by children.
“We know that two inches is providing kind of an effective barrier,” Partridge said, but added the soil should still be removed as soon as possible because children under 6-years-old play in the areas.
Lead, according to the EPA’s website, is particularly dangerous to children because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead.
Even low levels of lead can cause behavior and learning problems, a lower IQ, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia.
Chronic exposure to arsenic can lead to cancer, organ damage and disorders of the circulatory, nervous and reproductive systems.
Due to the EPA’s assessment the situation was low risk, none of the affected areas at A.W.A.R.E. Head Start or Butte High were closed off to children by the EPA, Partridge said.
There are capped mine shafts near both Butte High and the A.W.A.R.E. Head Start, but officials from Atlantic Richfield, the EPA and Butte-Silver Bow weren’t able to specifically attribute the contamination to the mine shafts without more research. However, Partridge noted that the presence of arsenic and lead together, as was found at the A.W.A.R.E. Head Start, is a strong indication historical mine waste was the source.
“That’s not something we’re willing to wait on,” Partridge said of additional research.
Instead, Partridge said the waste needs to be removed immediately, and remediation is expected to start as soon as the week after next at both A.W.A.R.E. Head Start and Butte High.
McAnulty said the contaminated soil will be removed to 14 inches for all the areas with exceedances, and a 2-inch layer of lime, a protective layer, clean soil and sod will cover it.
At Butte High, there are large trees in the areas of concern which may be handled slightly differently in order to spare the trees, Partridge said. The trees may have created a greater exposure pathway as well, as the grass is thinner around the trees, Partridge said, adding that the area still presents a relatively low level of risk.
Atlantic Richfield officials in late August announced lead exceedances in soils at the Head Start location at the former Lincoln School in uptown Butte and the Silver Bow Montessori School and arsenic exceedances at West Elementary.
Remediation has already taken place at the Lincoln School site, where a lead exceedance was detected in a play area covered by double layers of plastic and wood chips, and at the West Elementary site, where arsenic exceedances were detected in an area students don’t frequent on the southwest corner of school property, McAnulty said.
Additional sampling is being conducted at the Silver Bow Montessori School to see what areas should be remediated, according to McAnulty. The area was not fenced off due to the fact the contamination was found at depth and covered by grass, McAnulty said.
Atlantic Richfield and its contractors are leading the school and daycare portion of the RMAP work, while Butte-Silver Bow continues to conduct sampling of residences.
Discussion Monday
A presentation and discussion of the results will take place during the EPA’s monthly community Superfund discussion for Butte 6 to 8 p.m. Monday Sept. 27.
The Microsoft Teams meeting can be accessed by contacting EPA Region 8 community involvement coordinator Dana Barnicoat for instructions at: barnicoat.dana@epa.gov or by calling in at 406-247-0520 and using phone conference ID: 987 591 944# or by clicking this link: Click here to join the meeting
Exceedances
The following are preliminary results detected by RMAP, but not all of them have been officially verified by the EPA.
A.W.A.R.E. Early Head Start: Play area north of the building: arsenic at 254 kg/mg at 2-6 inches; Play area between the two main wings of the building: arsenic at 258 mg/kg at 2-6 inches, arsenic at 321 mg/kg at 6-12 inches, lead at 1,410 mg/kg at 2-6 inches, lead at 2,230 mg/kg at 6-12 inches; Smaller play area north, center and adjacent to the building: lead at 1,940 mg/kg.
Several high access areas surrounding the building and a grass area also had exceedances, with the highest samples at 727 mg/kg for arsenic and 1,500 mg/kg for lead. Some of the exceedances occurred at the most shallow depth, 0-2 inches.
Butte High School: Exceedances occurred in several grass areas at the northeast of the property between South Wyoming and South Arizona streets. All exceedances were for lead and occurred at depths of 2-6 inches and 6-12 inches, except for one exceedance in smaller triangular areas at the 0-2 inch depth. The highest lead detect was 1,840 kg/mg at 0-2 inches, 2,090 kg/mg at 2-6 inches and 5,220 at 6-12 inches.
Head Start at the former Lincoln School: Play area near the entrance: lead at 1,730 mg/kg at 0-2 inches, 1,340 mg/kg at 2-6 inches, 1,340 mg/kg at 6-12 inches. The soil in this area was separated from children by two layers of plastic and wood chips and the area was remediated last week.
West Elementary School: Fenced-off area students weren’t known to frequent on southwest of school property: arsenic at 405 mg/kg at 0-2 inches, 256 mg/kg at 2-6 inches. This area was remediated before the fall semester started.
Silver Bow Montessori School: Small, grass-covered area adjacent to school buildings: lead at 1,350 mg/kg at 6-12 inches. Additional sampling will be conducted to figure out what area will be remediated.
This story will be updated.