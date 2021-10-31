Hidden gems found on renowned Butte department store

Did you know that at one time Hennessy’s had its own publication distributed to its customers?
How about the fact that around 35,000 people attended its 1898 grand opening?
Within the pages of The Anaconda Standard, Butte Miner, Daily Inter Mountain, Butte Daily Post and The Montana Standard, there are literally hundreds of articles on Daniel J. Hennessy and his store. Thanks to www.newspapers.com, they were easily found.
Here are some of the nuggets of information found in those articles:
—When fire destroyed D. J. Hennessy’s Dry Goods Store on Sept. 29, 1889, numerous other businesses were affected as well, including First National Bank, the Bowes Building, and the Schmidt & Gamer Bar. Most were reduced to ashes and Hennessy’s lost $125,000 worth of goods. A volunteer, William Chapman, was severely injured when a wall of the Hennessy building collapsed.
—A Democratic state senator, Hennessy was first elected in November 1889. His second term was for four years, but he served only two, stepping down to concentrate on his growing Butte business.
—Around 1890, Hennessy opened a branch in Anaconda. A few years later, while still under the ownership of Hennessy, it was renamed the Copper City Commercial Co.
— Frederick Kees of Minneapolis was hired as the architect for the new building. Kees was an odd choice as he worked almost exclusively in and around Minneapolis. In fact, the Hennessy building seems to be the only job he took outside of Minnesota. His works include the Minneapolis Grand Opera House and Minneapolis City Hall.
—Speaking of branches, for some years Hennessy had a permanent office in New York City “where our buyers watch our interests.”
—Hennessy had the distinction of running the first color ad in a Butte newspaper. It appeared at Christmas 1896. An excerpt from the ad included a greeting from the businessman: “To my many friends and customers I extend a Yule-tide Greeting, wishing them long life, health and prosperity, and trust our business relationship may ever prove satisfactory.”
—The new structure at 130 N. Main St., came at a price. On June 25, 1898, on the southeast corner of the building, a scaffold gave way and six men, all iron workers, fell 65 feet to the basement. “The crash was terrific. It could be heard from blocks,” reported The Anaconda Standard, “and mingled with the terrible uproar were heard the heart-rendering screams of the falling men.” Two of the men, Frank Albert and John Cunningham, died from their injuries.
—As the new home to Hennessy’s was nearing completion, the Butte Miner, a paper owned by W.A. Clark, announced on Oct. 13, 1898, that the copper king planned, by the following year, to “erect a building that would beat the Hennessy building.” Those plans must have fallen through because no such building popped up in 1899 or any time after.
—One of the departments — the toy department to be precise —was on the second floor when it opened in 1898. The latest in games and gadgets were featured in this department, which was rather large at 1,000 square feet. It was also where Santa Claus headed during the busiest time of the year.
—Apparently the women of Butte were pretty vocal about the lack of “rich evening gowns” in the city. Less than two months before the grand opening of his new store, Hennessy revealed that the “services of Mesdames Miles and Bishop have been secured and these two favorites will be placed at the head of their respective departments.” The two women were renowned for their hat designs and dressmaking abilities.
—The Centennial Hotel once stood where the Hennessy building would later be erected. Built in 1876, the hotel was home to nearly 100 people when it was destroyed by fire April 24, 1888.
—An estimated 35,000 people were on hand when Hennessy opened his new store at 130 N. Main St., on Dec. 7, 1898. The Anaconda Standard reported that “all railroads leading into Butte offered reduced rates of fare, and as trainload after trainload of people poured into Butte the city assumed a gala day appearance.”
—During the grand opening, 20,000 customers were each given a souvenir German calendar plaque. Engraved on the plaque was a “spray of full-bloom roses.”
—When D.J. Hennessy opened his “bigger and better” store, there were approximately 300 employees working in its 17 departments. Sold at his establishment was everything from food to furniture.
—By 1901, Hennessy had some neighbors. Anaconda Copper Mining Company executives had moved their offices onto the sixth floor.
—Three Butte men, R.D. Leggat, William Scallon and Hennessy, were largely responsible for gathering the funds for the statue to honor Copper King Marcus Daly. When the statue was dedicated Sept. 2, 1907, it was said that these men were “deserving of particular praise for the work they did in preparing for the unveiling and have good reason to be proud of the successful outcome.”
—For the store’s 25th anniversary in 1911, a three-layered cake, baked to perfection in the Hennessy Bakery, was displayed on the second floor. Frosted in numerous colors, it included 25 frosted candles. The delectable dessert weighed in at a whopping 2,400 pounds. By week’s end, the cake was sliced for consumption and put in souvenir boxes for any and all to enjoy.
—Company officials definitely went all out for the 25th. The cake was just not enough so a parade, led by the Boston & Montana band, was held. It included 60 entries. Even better, a motion picture was made of the store’s 25th anniversary and featured at local theaters.
—In the early days, there were Hennessy establishments in Butte, Anaconda and Centerville.
—The Centerville branch was located at 942-946 N. Main St.
—Parade goers raved over the Hennessy float of 1915. All in white, up in front it included two ghostly-looking reindeer. “Never before been seen in any sort of parade” it was reported. The float was so impressive it took first-place honors. Ten minutes after the votes were tabulated, a match got too close as it was moving along on West Park Street and seconds later, it was engulfed in flames.
—From the mid-1910s to early 1920s, the department store had on hand 19 delivery vehicles called “Chase trucks.” With no windshields attached to the vehicles, delivering during a snow storm could be quite tricky. Drivers would make runs delivering groceries, meats and other general merchandise.
—In 1917, Hennessy’s began their own publication titled “Store-Ore — The Store Organ.” The magazine featured news about the trade industry. The cover for its first edition featured a photograph of the department store with a silhouette at dawn of the Butte Hill. It also included editorials, commercial news, a joke or two, some poetry, along with personal news.
—The following year, as American troops entered World War I, Hennessy’s opened a branch in Paris, France. The reason, it was reported, was to “provide boys in the trenches with things to eat or wear.” The company would not profit from these purchases. “There is not a cent of profit in it,” said company officials. “We are only actuated by patriotic motives.”
—For many years, Hennessy’s closest rival was Connell’s. The two companies officially merged on Jan. 1, 1924.
—The grocery department at Hennessy’s carried hundreds of items. In 1930, 3 pounds of bacon was $1 and 10 cans of Campbell’s soup was 95 cents. In the mood for something sweet? Well, 15 pounds of sugar was also 95 cents.
—Hennessy’s went all out for their 50th anniversary in 1936 with an exhibit that included a reproduction of an early-day gold camp. The display included the Last Chance Bar and a gambling room, the First Chance. An unusual on-loan item at the exhibit was a gold-mounted coach harness. The harness belonged to the Marcus Daly estate and was brought to Butte from the Bitterroot Valley under special guard.
—Also for the 50th, one side window was devoted to displaying a complete model of a copper mine. It was loaned to the company by Dolph Heilbronner.
—Pomp and circumstance was used for the 50th anniversary with displays and paintings featured at almost every window. One such oil painting was a full-size portrait of its founder. It was loaned to the department store by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, to which Hennessy was a long-standing member. Where the painting is now is a mystery, as the AOH no longer has ownership.
—The millinery salon at Hennessy’s had a new look by 1937. It was rebuilt into a modern French room. Patrons could still check out the wide selection of affordable hats they were accustomed to, but the department would also feature imported hats and originals from established American designers.
—Much fanfare was given to the many fashion shows held at Hennessy’s. Just in time for Easter, a spring revue was held in 1938. Models walked the runway with day and evening wear, swim and play suits, concluding with a bridal procession.
—State-of-the-art equipment was brought to the children’s shoe department in 1940, with a nurse at hand. Located on the second floor, the upgrades included an X-ray machine to help confirm that the shoes were correctly fitted, along with a Ped-o-Graph machine that took impressions of a child’s foot.
—The anniversary cake from 1948 was nowhere near as grand as the 1925 frosted masterpiece. The "cake of 48" weighed just a mere 63 pounds.
—One long-term employee was James M. Brown, who went to work at Hennessy’s in 1899 when he was 28 years old. By the time he retired in 1955 at the age of 84, he was the store’s assistant treasurer and paymaster.
—To demonstrate their “faith in Butte’s future,” officials from Sears and Hennessy’s had the brick wall dividing the two businesses taken down in November 1967. Frank Canny, manager at Hennessy’s, and Everett Buckardt, who ran Sears, hoped “to provide greater shopping convenience for their shoppers.”
—Rumors swirling through Butte that the department store would soon make an exodus to the Flat were squelched on June 14, 1975. L.F. Winbigler, a visiting official with Mercantile Stores, Inc., told a Montana Standard reporter “there are no plans, other than to remain in this location.” The official noted that he was also pleased with the store’s progress.
—Apparently Winbigler was not all that pleased because four years later store officials announced the closure of Hennessy’s in Butte on July 2, 1979. Local business owner Jack M. Rosenberg described the news as “a death blow to uptown Butte.” Soon, more than 100 employees would be without a job.
—On announcing the closure, Hennessy official Ray Klein noted that the decision was difficult. “We found that the store is not profitable at this time,” he said in an interview, “and we see no reason that it will be in the years ahead.”
—When the doors closed for good Jan. 31, 1980, Doris Smith of Dillon wrote, “It is like losing an old friend.”