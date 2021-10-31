Hidden gems found on renowned Butte department store

—Three Butte men, R.D. Leggat, William Scallon and Hennessy, were largely responsible for gathering the funds for the statue to honor Copper King Marcus Daly. When the statue was dedicated Sept. 2, 1907, it was said that these men were “deserving of particular praise for the work they did in preparing for the unveiling and have good reason to be proud of the successful outcome.”

—For the store’s 25th anniversary in 1911, a three-layered cake, baked to perfection in the Hennessy Bakery, was displayed on the second floor. Frosted in numerous colors, it included 25 frosted candles. The delectable dessert weighed in at a whopping 2,400 pounds. By week’s end, the cake was sliced for consumption and put in souvenir boxes for any and all to enjoy.

—Company officials definitely went all out for the 25th. The cake was just not enough so a parade, led by the Boston & Montana band, was held. It included 60 entries. Even better, a motion picture was made of the store’s 25th anniversary and featured at local theaters.

—In the early days, there were Hennessy establishments in Butte, Anaconda and Centerville.

—The Centerville branch was located at 942-946 N. Main St.