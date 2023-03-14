In anticipation of large crowds celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Uptown Butte, Butte-Silver Bow will close some streets in uptown Butte Thursday afternoon, March 16, and reopen them at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Anyone parked in the no-vehicle access area will get a note asking them to remove their vehicle.

Main Street will be closed from Granite to Broadway, keeping the crowd contained outside of Maloney’s Bar, but Granite and Broadway will remain open.

A second section of Main will be closed from Broadway to Galena. Park Street will be closed from Montana to Wyoming. Dakota will remain open to allow access to the parking garage.

Barricades at Granite and Galena will have jersey rails behind them. All other barricades will be held down with sandbags. Emergency vehicles will have access to the closed area.

For more details, call 406-497-6571 or 406-497-6567.

Butte American Foundation has provided the following lineup for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Uptown Butte.

1. Civil Air Patrol

2. Anaconda AOH Pipes and Drum Corps

3. Grand Marshal Jim McCarthy

4. Southwest Montana Veterans Home

5. Montana Technological University

6. Montana Hurling Sports Team

7. Centerville Park Association

8. Highlands College

10. Eric Ohs 50th special entry

11. Mainstreet Uptown Butte

12. US Forest Service

13. Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH)

14. Whitefish Winter Carnival LXIV

15. Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance

16. Myg Inc.

17. The Tiernan Irish Dancers

18. Katabatic Brewing

19. Not In Our Town

20. Butte Cares

21. Elite Electrical LLC

22. Platinum Real Estate

23. Euphoria Wellness

24. Butte Catholic Community North

25. Cowles Montana Media Company

26. Danny Mac and His Irish Lads

27. NBC Montana

28. Leskovar Honda

29. 729 Welding and Fabrication

30. AWARE

31. Butte High Band

32. Big Sky on Waterford Senior Living & Memory

33. Boulevard Fire Department

34. Sharp Reflections

35. CENTURY 21 Shea Realty

36. Teamsters Local No. 2

37. Butte Blizzard Lacrosse Club

38. GTR Towing & Repair

41. JoyFit406

43. Montana Grinch

44. Maverick Motorsports

45. Yates Body Shop

46. Cricket Wireless

47. The Ryan Clan Convertible

48. Great Scott Pipe and Drum

49.Corr Concepts LLC

50. IBEW 233

51. Red Tail Renovations

52. Southwest Montana Community Health Center

53. Butte Auto

59. Town Pump/Town Pump Charitable Foundation

61. Dead Pioneer Women

62. Express Employment Professionals

63. Mattress Today

64. Big Sky Hounds