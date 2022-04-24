'Here we go again': Another demolition debate erupts in Butte

There’s nothing that fans flames between the executive and legislative branches so consistently in Butte-Silver Bow as the proposed demolitions of old buildings in Uptown Butte.

If they get to the Council of Commissioners level, as another one rides now, things almost always get heated and messy and loud.

Citizens who want to save the buildings — many preservationists at heart or by profession — turn out and get more vocal. They see most Uptown buildings as living testaments to Butte’s history and fabric that must be protected, often at all cost.

Those in the executive branch — chief executives, planning and building officials, community enrichment and public works directors — say some buildings are in such bad shape, they should or have to come down. It’s about public safety and they’re only trying to enforce local laws that commissioners enacted.

Enter the 12 commissioners with their own ways of seeing things. Some are big on preservation, some aren’t, some trust or get along better with the administration than others. Even that can depend on the issues or personalities involved.

All of those collide in debates about old buildings in Butte. Commissioners get snappy and snarky with each other and with county officials and vice versa. Decorum doesn’t disappear, but it slips.

In every swirl there are claims the county’s ordinances and procedures are broken or were skirted, that things moved too fast and decisions were made in secret. And there are always exasperations of “Here we are again.”

But passions on this issue run high in Butte and it seems that no matter how the ordinances are written or re-written, there will always be people who fight for buildings, those who don’t and those in the middle.

And the clashes between the executive and legislative branches at all levels of American government are as old as the documents that set them up.

Decisions still have to be made on these building, but maybe “Here we go again” is simply inevitable.

THE CASE AT HAND

Here are the basics of the latest episode.

In March 2019 — more than three years ago — county officials deemed an empty building at 135 E. Park St. as dangerous and did so again in November 2019. The roof and second floors had collapsed and there were structural issues with the east wall.

The building is near the corner of Park and Arizona streets, tucked between the Rescue Mission Bargain Center and a shorter, vacant building.

The county’s Urban Revitalization Agency had previously tried to work with the building’s owners, Silver Bow Properties, to market the building and talked with developers about trying to save it but it wasn’t financially feasible.

Under a settlement the council approved in November 2020, the county agreed to take the building and Silver Bow Properties agreed to pay $25,000 toward demolition costs. It was either that, county officials said, or have the matter drag out even longer in court.

The county had hired an engineer who determined 135 had to come down and when prep work for demolition began, crews discovered that walls with an adjoining Butte Rescue Mission thrift store building might have become merged over the years.

The county hired Water and Environmental Technologies to take a closer look, and it recommended the county seek a full analysis. So the county hired a structural engineer from Stahly Engineering in Helena.

That engineer determined the walls were merged and it would have to be shored up so 135 could be torn without damaging the Mission thrift store, which is actually two buildings. A ball-park estimate put the cost of that at $150,000.

Before proceeding at that cost, county officials said it made sense to have Stahly Engineering inspect the Mission thrift buildings, too. It did and said they were unstable and unsafe and needed repairs if pursued would cost well over $200,000.

The nonprofit Mission couldn’t afford that so the county offered to pay the Mission $38,572 for the parcels and up to $12,000 in moving costs, then the county would have all three buildings, including 135, demolished.

The URA board agreed to foot that tab with tax dollars but the agreement with the Mission, which includes demolition, still needed council approval.

Before the first council meeting on the issue on April 6, the county’s building official invoked a “public safety exclusion,” which cites unsafe conditions and prevents such matters from being reviewed or delayed by the Historic Preservation Commission, or HPC.

After lengthy debates during two council meetings, nothing has been decided. The council voted 6-5 on April 6 to delay action. At an April 13 meeting, the vote to delay was 10-2. It might be discussed again this coming Wednesday.

Here we go again.

SAVE THE BUILDINGS

At the beginning of the April 13 meeting, a dozen people — one after another — took the microphone and made passionate pleas to spare the thrift buildings from demolition.

The dozen included former county Historic Preservation Officer Mary McCormick, HPC board members Mitzi Rossillon and Bobbi Stauffer, and others who have fought to save Uptown buildings.

Among other things, they said there were too many demolitions, the process had been rushed and old Uptown buildings were Butte’s biggest tourism draw. They’re increasingly attracting investors and new residents, too, they said.

Some questioned the engineering reports. Some disputed their findings outright. Some suggested there were better firms to do such evaluations. A few shots were taken at county officials for not understanding the importance of preservation in Butte.

“I look forward to the day that certain of our county officials who refuse to learn and get with the program — I look forward to the day they retire and that some of the people in this room that have come from other communities and understand how important these buildings are will take those positions and save our buildings,” said Noorjahan Parwana.

Brian McGregor, who once chained himself to the Greek Café in an unsuccessful attempt to save it, said he’s been going to the thrift store since he came to Butte 16 years ago and there was nothing wrong with it.

When it came to demolitions in Butte, he said he didn’t put any stock in engineering reports because one used to justify the demise of the Brinck’s and Deluxe buildings on Front Street was wrong.

“I can only conclude that that was the desire and the intention in the first place was to tear those buildings down,” McGregor said.

He also thanked commissioners for listening to citizens.

“That doesn’t seem like such an odd thing but it is odd,” he said. “I have not seen this so much before when it comes to this topic.”

WE'RE LISTENING

After county officials gave a brief summary of events that led to their proposed pact with the Mission and demolition plans, the questions and comments started flying.

Commissioner Bill Andersen, directing his comments at Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, Planning Director Dylan Pipinich and others in the executive branch, said nobody from the audience had spoken in favor of demolition.

County officials weren’t his boss, he said.

“I’m answerable to these people out here in the audience, the people who live in District 10,” he said. “All of us are answerable to these people, all of us elected officials, and I think we need to start looking at their wants.”

Andersen was among commissioners suggesting county officials had played the “safety exclusion” card to bypass the HPC on a matter that was all about historic preservation.

Commissioner Dan Callahan suggested that too and said the ordinances were flawed and being abused. Just look at the building at 135 E. Park, he said.

“Here we are two-and-a-half years after we declared that one dangerous and we’re still fighting to tear that one down,” he said. “It’s already been approved. How dangerous is a dangerous building?”

In the case of the thrift buildings, he said, the only thing citizens were asking for “is some time to let the process work” so other options could be explored.

Commissioner Cindi Shaw said she didn’t learn about the proposed Mission pact and demolition until a recent URA board meeting, even though the buildings are in her district and she is chairwoman of the council.

She said she had been through numerous demolition debates during her 16 years on council and they were always a “cluster” that resulted too often in buildings being torn down.

The engineering report on the thrift buildings stated it was based on visual observations and was limited in scope, Shaw said, and options for repairing the buildings should be pursued before a demolition decision is made.

Commissioner John Riordan said the process was broken but the Mission was caught in the middle. He suggested the county pay Mission officials for the buildings, remove them from the equation, then “come up with a positive procedure on these buildings.”

NOT SO FAST

This isn’t the first demolition dispute for the county’s executive branch, either, so they came loaded with their own points and counterpoints. At the April 13 council meeting, most were made by Pipinich (the planning director) and County Attorney Eileen Joyce.

Their overarching premise was this: There are local ordinances on the books, they were enacted by commissioners, they are understandable, and they must be followed as stated unless and until they are changed.

“We have an obligation as the local government and the executive branch to enforce our ordinances,” Joyce told commissioners.

Pipinich agreed with Callahan on one point, saying it was unacceptable that 135 was still standing.

“I think we’re rolling the dice,” Pipinich said. “The roof of that building is sitting in the basement and I think we’re lucky that it (rest of the building) hasn’t been down yet. It could go at any time.”

But the reason it was still standing, he said, was because county officials had “gone above and beyond” in getting engineering reports to make sound determinations.

“When we didn’t get a complete answer from the first one, we went to the second one and then to the third one and then to the fourth one,” he said, adding that no further review is needed.

The building was unsafe but invoking the safety exclusion did not by itself mean demolition. Repairs could be make, he and Joyce said, but the Mission couldn’t afford them so the county offered to help.

But Joyce said it was hard to justify spending $150,000 of taxpayer funds to shore up a wall so one dangerous building beyond repair could be torn while leaving the other two in an unsafe condition.

She reminded everyone of a vacant, four-story warehouse that collapsed in 2014, spilling bricks and debris onto the street. Nobody was hurt but it later caught fire and after a 30-month legal battle with its owner, the county demolished the rest at a taxpayer cost of $283,000.

“I don’t think anybody thought that building on South Wyoming Street was going to fall down and one day it did,” she said.

Joyce said she took offense to suggestions the process had been used inappropriately and she and Pipinich said ordinances had been followed and no decisions were taken lightly.

Nothing had been rushed, Pipinich said. The decisions, including the public safety exclusion, were two years in the making and based on four reports from three different engineers.

“I’m telling you that our due diligence was done and the letter of the law was followed and I can support that,” Pipinich said.

STILL UP IN THE AIR

What happens next isn’t clear.

Joyce did rule out one option during the April 13 meeting. She said the council could not unilaterally amend the proposed agreement with the Mission as Riordan suggested by agreeing to pay them but leaving everything else undecided.

It was a written pact, or Memorandum of Understanding, between the county and the Mission so any changes would also need an OK from the Mission, she said.

A new MOU with the Mission can be drafted but it will still need council approval. Commissioners could also take matters into their own hands and if enough agree, set their own course, even if it means enacting new ordinances.

That seems unlikely in the short run, but even if that is done, would it really prevent another “cluster” the next time all this comes up?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.