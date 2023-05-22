Henry Nickel emigrated from his native Heilbronn, Germany, in 1869 when he was 17 years old. His father was a butcher in Germany, and Henry followed that profession in America, first in New York City and then in many places around the United States over the next nine years before landing in Butte in 1878.

In Butte he worked for Saul Ornstein’s meat market for a year before establishing his own butchering business and sales operation. Initially on East Granite, Nickel & Heits advertised in 1879 that their City Meat Market carried beef, mutton, veal, fresh pork, sausage, fish, and game “at the lowest figures,” delivered anywhere about town.

From about 1884 to 1894 the meat market was at 42 North Main Street, but in August 1894 Nickel moved it to 18 West Park, where it continued for several years as the Butte Meat Market. By 1896 Henry’s shop was one of 46 meat markets in Butte.

After Henry Nickel died in 1900 at age 47, his widow Elizabeth sold the Butte Meat Market to Moses Ornstein, son of Henry’s first employer in Butte. Moses and his brother Emil had several meat market businesses in Butte, but Moses largely retired about 1910.

Henry Nickel dabbled in mining, largely without success, although he had interests in Madison County’s Toledo Mine as well as the Homestake Mine until controlling ownership was sold to Augustus Heinze. Nickel retained a one-quarter interest, valued at $18,000 in 1900 and amounting to more than half of his estate when he died. The Homestake Mine was in Woodville Canyon across from the southern tip of Rampart Mountain.

The Nickel family lived at 114 (later #150) West Granite. Their two-story Italianate home stood just east of the original one-story Carpenters Union Hall, which was replaced in 1906 by the present structure. The house was built before 1884 and still stood, somewhat modified, as late as 1978 when it held the Cabin Bar. It was demolished about 1980 and the site is a parking lot today.

Henry Nickel had at least two brothers in Butte, Gus, who lived at 217 North Alabama and owned a saloon at 108 West Park, and Robert, an architect who designed the Iona Café standing vacant today on Main Street across from the Metals Bank, and the Haller Block, today’s Hummingbird Café. Robert lived at 522 West Granite, which is still standing.