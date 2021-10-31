Hennessy’s reigned supreme thanks to ‘Merchant Prince of Montana’

Through the years, Butte residents have said goodbye to so many long-time Uptown Butte businesses. Ossello’s, The Toggery, Rosenberg’s Furniture, and Christie’s Furniture are just a few that come to mind. Just recently, fire gutted the iconic M&M Cigar Store and Gamer’s closed its doors.
On Jan. 31, 1980, it was another “end-of-an-era” moment for Butte residents.
The Mining City’s long-standing department store, Hennessy’s, was now closed for business, at least in Butte. The “king” of Uptown Butte’s court reigned supreme for nearly 94 years.
The department store more often than not thrived but sometimes faltered, as it did business through the Spanish-American War, World War I, the Spanish flu pandemic, mining disasters, the Great Depression, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, numerous strikes, and beyond.
All throughout the more than nine decades, the department store was considered “the place to shop.”
This year marks the 135th anniversary of the store’s establishment.
Born in 1854, Daniel J. Hennessy was the son of Irish immigrants and grew up in New Brunswick, Canada. He came to the Mining City in 1879 and quickly found work at an established dry goods store, E.L. Bonner & Co.
Seven years later, the determined businessman, now 32, decided to strike out on his own and opened his own store. In an ad prior to opening, Hennessy told his future customers — “We are well aware that to attain success we must first deserve it and it will therefore be our constant aim to so conduct our business that it will be mutually advantageous to our customers and ourselves.”
Hennessy had only been his own boss for three years when the business, housed just above Broadway Street, burned to the ground on Sept. 29, 1889, along with several other businesses. The next day, a Butte Miner reporter wrote, “Where once stood handsome business blocks are now masses of blackened, smoldering ruins.”
While definitely a setback, Hennessy did not cut his losses and walk away. Instead, he was bound and determined to pick himself up, dust off the ash and start all over again, which he did.
Now on the west side of Main and Granite, the newly-built D.J. Hennessy Mercantile Co., flourished — so much so the need to expand would soon become a necessity. Hennessy’s personal life would also flourish and by Aug. 25, 1897, he was a bachelor no more. He wed former Butte resident Mary Furlong in Omaha, Nebraska, and the two settled at 317 N. Excelsior St.
Back at the job, with the financial help of Copper King Marcus Daly, the astute businessman had his six-floor establishment, located at 130 N. Main St., completed in 1898.
To say that business was booming would be an understatement. Like his friend and benefactor Daly, Hennessy seemed to have the Midas touch. So much so, he was given the nickname, “Merchant Prince of Montana.”
The proof would be the mansion he had built at 847 W. Park St., at a cost of $60,000, designed by local architect William O’Brien. Hennessy and his family moved into the elaborate home in 1906.
The mansion, built in a working-class neighborhood, had 11 bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with four fireplaces.
Hennessy oversaw his business until his unexpected death on Jan. 28, 1908. While heading to Mass at St. Patrick Church, he collapsed from a suspected heart attack and died soon after. He was 53 years old.
His death shocked residents and was front page news in not just Butte, but throughout Montana and beyond. An estimated 6,000 people attended his funeral.
Charles Virden wrote of his friend — “His life was adorned by the sweet gentleness of a most amiable character and there is a multitude of struggling people in this community who realize that they have lost their best friend.”
“Hennessy was not only a wonderful man,” said Arthur Mueller of the Centennial Brewery, “but one of the greatest benefactors in the city and he will be greatly missed by rich and poor alike.”
Hennessy, the father of three young children ages 9, 7 and 5, did not live to see his kids reach adulthood. His three children would not see old age either.
His oldest child, Margaret Hennessy Craik, born May 26, 1899, was living in Red Bank, New Jersey, when she died July 16, 1953, at the age of 54. Oldest son Daniel, born May 2, 1901, was a World War I veteran. He was just was 27 when he died at the family home in New York City. Paul, born Feb. 27, 1903, did not live to see his 60th birthday. He died of a heart attack on Christmas Day 1962. Their mother, Mary, passed away Nov. 1, 1932, in Greenwich, Massachusetts.
Husband and wife, daughter and sons are all buried in the Hennessy Mausoleum at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
As for the department store, it was inevitable that ownership would change hands. Two companies worth mentioning were H.B. Claflin & Company and Mercantile Stores Inc., both headquartered in New York. By 1998, Dillard’s took the reins and the Hennessy name was dropped.
Currently, Dillard’s has more than 200 stores nationwide, two of which are in Montana — Missoula and Billings. The Helena store closed 11 years ago.