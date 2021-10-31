Hennessy’s reigned supreme thanks to ‘Merchant Prince of Montana’

Seven years later, the determined businessman, now 32, decided to strike out on his own and opened his own store. In an ad prior to opening, Hennessy told his future customers — “We are well aware that to attain success we must first deserve it and it will therefore be our constant aim to so conduct our business that it will be mutually advantageous to our customers and ourselves.”

Hennessy had only been his own boss for three years when the business, housed just above Broadway Street, burned to the ground on Sept. 29, 1889, along with several other businesses. The next day, a Butte Miner reporter wrote, “Where once stood handsome business blocks are now masses of blackened, smoldering ruins.”

While definitely a setback, Hennessy did not cut his losses and walk away. Instead, he was bound and determined to pick himself up, dust off the ash and start all over again, which he did.

Now on the west side of Main and Granite, the newly-built D.J. Hennessy Mercantile Co., flourished — so much so the need to expand would soon become a necessity. Hennessy’s personal life would also flourish and by Aug. 25, 1897, he was a bachelor no more. He wed former Butte resident Mary Furlong in Omaha, Nebraska, and the two settled at 317 N. Excelsior St.

