'Heck of a Butte guy': Council confirms Zach Osborne as fire marshal

As fire marshal, Osborne is the chief investigator of fires who determines their causes and origins, a job that will often keep him at fire scenes long after most firefighters have left. He also inspects buildings for fire safety, among other duties.

Osborne was born and raised in Butte and graduated from Butte High School in 2001. He went to the University of Montana Western for two years and played basketball before injuries forced him to give up hoops.

He transferred to the University of Montana in Missoula and was a Big Sky All-Conference sprinter for the Grizzlies for three years. He graduated in 2005 with degrees in elementary education and health and human performance.

He was an eighth-grade teacher at East Middle School in Butte before he became a Butte-Silver Bow firefighter in 2008. He has been a captain with the department the past two years.

Gallagher said Osborne “set himself apart” during the application process and interviews by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Commission and was “unanimously picked to have this position.”

“Zach is a heck of a Butte guy and we are very proud that he’s here,” Gallagher said. “It once again shows the quality of applicants that we have within our own fire department to be able to move forward with these positions.”

Osborne said he would miss being a captain and “working alongside the crew every day,” but looked forward to a new chapter and working “my good friend and mentor, Brian Doherty.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.