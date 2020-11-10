Health officer tightens restrictions on businesses, gatherings in Butte

“So please wear your masks, please stay at home if at possible. Social distance, and don’t touch your face. Wash your hands. Be a good community citizen to take care of our community so that our hospital can take care of you,” she said.

Local physician Shawna Yates encouraged the community to get tested if they have symptoms and reminded them who they stand to hurt or help.

“Right now we are seeing a great deal of our seniors who have been cooped up — locked up — in our county because they are old and they are vulnerable. Our elders deserve our respect in this. They deserve us to go about our day making sure that we do not continue to perpetuate this illness in our county.”

Those seniors, she said, are already in total lockdown.

The new orders handed down Tuesday came as no surprise to Marty McGrath, who is the kitchen manager at Christina's Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. Tom Curran, who manages Sam’s Place at 905 N. Excelsior Ave., knew it was coming as well.

Both men agree with the health department’s decision.

“I understand why they are taking an abundance of caution,” said McGrath. “The health department is overwhelmed and they are trying to get things under control.”