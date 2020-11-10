Health officer tightens restrictions on businesses, gatherings in Butte

By order of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, local businesses will be under new restrictions due to COVID-19 beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Businesses will be limited at 50% capacity, gatherings and events of more than 25 people must be reviewed in advance by the health department, and alcohol service at bars, casinos, and other like establishments must stop at 10 p.m.
Currently, businesses are allowed 75 percent capacity, gatherings and events of 50 people are required to have a health department review, and alcohol is allowed to be served until 12:30 a.m.
“Our public health precautions of social distancing and masking up and staying away from crowds is not resonating with every segment of our population,” said Butte-Silver Bow County Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
Sullivan announced the order Tuesday from the Butte-Silver Bow courthouse rotunda. She also delivered the news that two legacy residents of Copper Ridge Health and Rehab long-term care facility died from COVID-19. The two deaths combined with the 12 from the outbreak at Continental Care and Rehabilitation facility bring the deaths from COVID-19 to 14 in the county.
“Our hearts and sympathies are with the families of those residents, and with the staff and residents of Copper Ridge and Continental Care. When a resident dies, it is like a family member dies,” she said.
Saying that the state of the pandemic justified the measures, Sullivan identified two startling statistics in the county: a testing positivity rate of 19.6 percent, meaning almost one in five test positive for the virus, and an infection rate of 84 per 100,000 people.
She said the department may consider loosening restrictions in the event the county drops to under a 10 percent positivity rate and to an infection rate of under 25 per 100,000. If things go the other way, restrictions may be tightened further.
An appendix to the directive will require retail store owners to re-examine their COVID-19 safety plans, and there will also be an appendix regarding personal care services like salons and massage parlors. Also, the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse will be closed to the general public. The complete order will be posted on the county’s website.
Sullivan was flanked by representatives from hospitals and the county Chief Executive Dave Palmer. Their messages were for the public.
Palmer gave a nod to the difficulty the restrictions stand to put on businesses, but was steadfast in his support for the department’s decision. J.P. Gallagher, the new chief executive elected Nov. 3, issued his support in a statement.
Dr. Jennifer Davenport, chief medical officer for St. James Healthcare, stressed the pressure being put on staff, supplies and space by the pandemic.
“So please wear your masks, please stay at home if at possible. Social distance, and don’t touch your face. Wash your hands. Be a good community citizen to take care of our community so that our hospital can take care of you,” she said.
Local physician Shawna Yates encouraged the community to get tested if they have symptoms and reminded them who they stand to hurt or help.
“Right now we are seeing a great deal of our seniors who have been cooped up — locked up — in our county because they are old and they are vulnerable. Our elders deserve our respect in this. They deserve us to go about our day making sure that we do not continue to perpetuate this illness in our county.”
Those seniors, she said, are already in total lockdown.
The new orders handed down Tuesday came as no surprise to Marty McGrath, who is the kitchen manager at Christina's Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. Tom Curran, who manages Sam’s Place at 905 N. Excelsior Ave., knew it was coming as well.
Both men agree with the health department’s decision.
“I understand why they are taking an abundance of caution,” said McGrath. “The health department is overwhelmed and they are trying to get things under control.”
As far as Curran is concerned, the restrictions are needed.
“We have to do something,” said Curran, “and this is a step in the right direction.”
McGrath and Curran have seen the numbers in Butte rise and have been concerned. Both acknowledged that from a financial standpoint, businesses will suffer.
The two men would love for Butte businesses to once again be at 100 percent capacity and have everything back to normal.
“The reality is that is not going to happen anytime soon,” said McGrath. “We have to make the best of it.”
“We have got to stop this virus,” said Curran. “Hopefully this will slow things down so we don’t have to close completely.”
In addition to the two COVID deaths at Copper Ridge, the county also had 33 new COVID-19 cases before noon on Tuesday, a number Sullivan said she expected to reach 60 by the end of the day. For the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, the county recorded 693 close contacts with positive cases.
“It’s not a place we want to be,” she said. “It’s serious. There’s no other way to put it.”
She said Butte is tough and resilient, and that together, the county would get through this.
