Health department receives local award for courage

Members of the Butte Area Rising Coalition, a local human and civil rights group, never thought their second annual Profiles in Courage Award would go to a government public service organization.
After their service to the public during the pandemic, the leaders of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department were this year’s obvious recipients, BARC decided.
It’s criminal to threaten people and make them fear for their lives. It’s courageous to work harder than ever under threat and fear.
"What we've seen is leadership that is willing to walk through the fear in order to do what's right for this community — particularly do what's right for the most vulnerable among us,” BARC organizer Geoff Gallus said. “It really shouldn’t require courage to come to work.”
It all started nearly a year ago in March, when Butte-Silver Bow was among the first counties in Montana to record positive COVID cases. The health department made its first big, hard decision of the pandemic, and canceled Butte’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
On Tuesday the health department’s COVID management team — Tina Randall, John Rolich, Karen Maloughney, Diane Regan, and Health Officer Karen Sullivan — were awarded because they continued to wage war on the virus ever since.
It didn’t get any easier since March.
Today those working in the department rely on a new security system and new security doors at the department. They remember their situational awareness and active shooter training when, after working late into the night, they walk to their cars in the dark.
Since summer, they get more mail than they used to, and more phone calls. The anonymous letters are usually postmarked locally. The worst callers don’t leave their names.
Mostly, they are just mean-spirited — attacking the personal appearance, qualifications of Sullivan and the others. Sometimes they say the department is power hungry, sometimes they say they aren’t doing enough.
Then there are the other kind.
"Our lives are being threatened,” Sullivan said. “We've been concerned about our security, both at our building and our personal security.”
Those letters and recordings go straight to Ed Lester, the Butte-Silver Bow sheriff.
Randall, the department’s community health division manager, spends the days counting COVID cases, formulating data so the government and public will know what’s going on. She compiles the numbers.
But it’s no longer about the numbers when it’s a death she records. Because Randall’s from here, as is the rest of Sullivan’s COVID management team.
“Every time we have to code somebody in our database as deceased — I've known some of them, not all of them — it's heartbreaking. You take a minute and think about their family and how are they going to move forward with this,” Randall said. “And that's when you come to work and have a nasty voicemail. It's like a gut punch, because, you know this is somebody's mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters that are losing their lives to this, and here you leave me a nasty phone message because you don't like to wear a mask.”
But enough about criminals and fiends. This is a time to celebrate courage. And our county, Sullivan said.
Honored to receive the award, Sullivan recognized the community for its support — local business owners, the county commissioners, the health board, the county attorney and sheriff, and partners in health like the North American Indian Alliance, St. James Healthcare and the Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
Rolich, the department’s environmental health manager, recognized the sacrifice people have had to make in the name of public health.
“When you're looking at the livelihood of people, especially with our restaurants, and our bars — because they are taking the brunt of it to be honest — it is very difficult for most people. To show some compassion with them also is important," he said.
According to Sullivan and her team — who are out in the community or on the phone with them most of the time—the majority support those mandates, believe masks are scientifically proven to work, and believe surges in positive cases in the community are the result of people failing to follow CDC guidelines.
Under the guidance of science, the department has worked tirelessly to identify close contacts, enforce hard policies, and is now administering the vaccine clinics.
The Profiles of Courage award recognizes local individuals who contribute to the principles of human rights. It found its way to the health department this year because public health is now, for perhaps the first time, a hugely polarized issue.
“Public health is becoming synonymous with human and civil rights,” Gallus said. “As a human and civil rights organization, we maintain that there's no private entity in this community that is more important than the life of one of our citizens — not one," Gallus said.
It’s a strange time. A small, vocal and passionate segment of the population is opposed to policy that is designed to save lives. It’s very hard to understand for those who have lost someone to COVID, like Gallus.
His children lost their 89-year-old grandmother three weeks after she caught the virus at a Fourth of July family event this past summer.
It’s even harder to understand when you see it every day. Maloughney, the department’s health nurse, for example, has been in close touch with the county’s care homes throughout, where the vast majority of the county’s 64 reported virus deaths since late October have taken place.
It’s not easy to be in the spotlight. Before, the health department flew under the radar, combating the health consequences of poverty, HIV, bad nutrition, and teen pregnancy. In the pandemic, the department passes mandates, receives hateful threats, and doesn’t get much sleep.
Like everyone, the department managers want their old lives back. Their mission is simple — they’re doing what they can to keep people alive, and hoping the vaccine saves them, their critics, and supporters alike.
Still, in good times and bad, it’s all about the company you keep. With her management team at her side, seated around the department’s conference room, Sullivan said she couldn’t imagine a better one.
"It has been a hellacious year, but one filled with some tears, a lot of laughter, and tremendous camaraderie," Sullivan said, and started to cry.
Then she stopped, and went back to work.