Health department receives local award for courage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Every time we have to code somebody in our database as deceased — I've known some of them, not all of them — it's heartbreaking. You take a minute and think about their family and how are they going to move forward with this,” Randall said. “And that's when you come to work and have a nasty voicemail. It's like a gut punch, because, you know this is somebody's mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters that are losing their lives to this, and here you leave me a nasty phone message because you don't like to wear a mask.”

But enough about criminals and fiends. This is a time to celebrate courage. And our county, Sullivan said.

Honored to receive the award, Sullivan recognized the community for its support — local business owners, the county commissioners, the health board, the county attorney and sheriff, and partners in health like the North American Indian Alliance, St. James Healthcare and the Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

Rolich, the department’s environmental health manager, recognized the sacrifice people have had to make in the name of public health.