Health Department confirms three additional COVID-19 deaths in Butte

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed Monday that three additional county residents, including an individual in their 20’s, have died due to COVID-19.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said in addition to the person in their 20’s, a person in their 60’s and an individual in their 90’s were the county’s newest COVID-19 casualties. With the new fatalities, a total of 93 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Butte-Silver Bow.
As of Monday, 12 people with COVID-19 illness were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare, eight of them from Butte-Silver Bow. Of the 12, two were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, with one of the ICU patients on a ventilator. The range of ages for the patients is from the 40’s to the 90’s.
Ten of the 12 hospitalized individuals were unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Going into Monday evening, the Health Department was reporting 125 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Sept. 4-10, the county saw 112 cases newly confirmed, which averages to 16 cases daily. This past weekend saw nine cases added; an additional 22 cases were added Monday going into the late afternoon.
Median age for the epi-week was 40.
Of the 112 active cases going into Monday evening, 13 were age 17 or younger, with nine of those individuals ineligible to be vaccinated because they’re younger than age 12.
Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075.
Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.
Sullivan said those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Health Department at 497-5008 or 497-5041.
As of Monday, the Health Department was reporting a test positivity rate of 5.9%, down from 7.4% from the previous time period. The department was also reporting 44.50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
Sixty-two percent of eligible Butte-Silver Bow residents are vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which is at 64%.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, with pop-up clinics planned as follows:
- Tuesday, Sept. 14, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 14, vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and up, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 16, Vaccine Sweepstakes event at the Butte Civic Center, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 18, Butte Farmers Market in Uptown Butte, 10 a.m.-noon.
Third shots are now being administered to those who self-attest to being immune-compromised and those on immunosuppressant therapy.
In addition to the pop-up locations, vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
The $525,000 Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes continues. Five winners of two $10,000 awards and three $5,000 awards are announced weekly, with the next announcement scheduled Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center. The sweepstakes continues through Sept. 30.
Sullivan said $420,000 has been awarded to 60 individuals since June 24. Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated are automatically entered into the sweepstakes.