Health Department confirms three additional COVID-19 deaths in Butte

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed Monday that three additional county residents, including an individual in their 20’s, have died due to COVID-19.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said in addition to the person in their 20’s, a person in their 60’s and an individual in their 90’s were the county’s newest COVID-19 casualties. With the new fatalities, a total of 93 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Butte-Silver Bow.

As of Monday, 12 people with COVID-19 illness were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare, eight of them from Butte-Silver Bow. Of the 12, two were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, with one of the ICU patients on a ventilator. The range of ages for the patients is from the 40’s to the 90’s.

Ten of the 12 hospitalized individuals were unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Going into Monday evening, the Health Department was reporting 125 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Sept. 4-10, the county saw 112 cases newly confirmed, which averages to 16 cases daily. This past weekend saw nine cases added; an additional 22 cases were added Monday going into the late afternoon.

Median age for the epi-week was 40.