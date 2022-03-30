 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health department confirms one COVID-19 fatality, seven new cases

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported Wednesday seven confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death for the week of March 21-27. The seven-day average for the previous week was 20 per 100,000. Community transmission is listed as medium, according to Amanda Marinovich, the county epidemiologist. Community levels are based on the Health Service Area of Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Powell counties.

Marinovich also reported 53 confirmed cases of influenza in the county.

The recent fatality brings the total count of COVID-19-related deaths for Butte-Silver Bow to 130.

