Health department confirms one COVID-19 fatality, seven new cases

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported Wednesday seven confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death for the week of March 21-27. The seven-day average for the previous week was 20 per 100,000. Community transmission is listed as medium, according to Amanda Marinovich, the county epidemiologist. Community levels are based on the Health Service Area of Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Powell counties.