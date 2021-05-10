Health Department confirms additional fatality related to COVID-19; planning for vaccination of ages 12-15 under way

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced an additional fatality related to COVID-19.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said the fatality is that of a resident of a local care facility, but the death has been determined not to be healthcare-associated. The fatality brings the total to 86 deaths in Butte-Silver Bow related to the COVID-19 virus.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to let adolescents ages 12 to 15 receive the Pfizer vaccine. Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command will await authorization from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to administer Pfizer to that age group, but expected that authorization soon.

The Unified Health Command is planning a mass vaccination clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Butte Civic Center. Sullivan said the clinic will be open to everyone ages 12 and older. Those under

the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Registration for the clinic is available at https://butteciviccenter.com.

Sullivan said the Unified Health Command is also planning a variety of pop-up clinics throughout the county over the coming weeks and months. Planning also is under way for a major vaccine incentive and education/marketing campaign.