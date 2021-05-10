Health Department confirms additional fatality related to COVID-19; planning for vaccination of ages 12-15 under way

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced an additional fatality related to COVID-19.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said the fatality is that of a resident of a local care facility, but the death has been determined not to be healthcare-associated. The fatality brings the total to 86 deaths in Butte-Silver Bow related to the COVID-19 virus.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to let adolescents ages 12 to 15 receive the Pfizer vaccine. Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command will await authorization from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to administer Pfizer to that age group, but expected that authorization soon.
The Unified Health Command is planning a mass vaccination clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Butte Civic Center. Sullivan said the clinic will be open to everyone ages 12 and older. Those under
the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Registration for the clinic is available at https://butteciviccenter.com.
Sullivan said the Unified Health Command is also planning a variety of pop-up clinics throughout the county over the coming weeks and months. Planning also is under way for a major vaccine incentive and education/marketing campaign.
Pharmacies also continue to be locations where COVID-19 vaccines can be scheduled and obtained. More information may be found at https://vaccinefinder.org.
As of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered a total of 30,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That puts Butte-Silver Bow at 1,082.6 doses per 1,000 population, the state’s second-highest vaccination rate.
Montana as a whole stands at 863.8 doses per 1,000 population.
In Butte-Silver Bow, 14,467 individuals are fully immunized. That’s 50.6% of the county’s eligible population, and 41.4% of the county’s total population. In Montana as a whole, 32.8% of the total population is immunized.
Sullivan said the goal over the coming months is to have 80% of Butte-Silver Bow’s entire population fully immunized. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at: https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d
On Monday, the Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 data report. As of Sunday, May 9, the department was reporting 4,098 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case March 13, 2020. Of those, 4,009 have recovered, and three cases remain active.
Five cases were added to the county’s overall case count, due to a routine and ongoing reconciliation with state data, Sullivan said.
For the week of May 1-7, the Health Department reported three newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 11 cases from the previous week of April 24-30, when 14 new cases were reported.
Based on those three new cases, daily average cases for the week of May 1-7 was less than one, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of two. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of May 1-7 was two, the same as two per 100,000 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period – decreased from the previous time period, moving to 1.4 percent in the time period of April 28-May 4, from 2.4 percent in the previous time period.