Health department confirms 85 active cases of COVID-19 in Butte-Silver Bow

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is managing 85 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. James Healthcare on Monday, three of them Butte-Silver Bow residents. Two of the six were in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Of the six, only one was vaccinated against COVID-19.
For the epidemiological week of Aug. 14 through Aug. 20, 78 cases were newly confirmed, averaging a little more than 11 cases daily for the week.
The Health Department confirmed an additional 27 cases over the weekend and into late Monday afternoon.
Through Sunday evening, the department was reporting 35.93 cases per 100,000 population.
“According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, anything more than 25 cases per 100,000 calls for community mitigation,” Sullivan said. “We are asking people, first, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
But we are also asking our community to wear masks in public places and practice social distancing as much as possible.”
Sullivan said the Health Department is working closely with the county’s K-8 and K-12 districts, as well as Montana Technological University. Montana Tech and the Butte Central Catholic Schools system began classes Monday, while Butte School District No. 1 begins classes Aug. 30. The K-12 districts have established mask mandates, while Montana Tech is strongly urging students, faculty and staff to wear masks while inside.
Through Sunday night, the median age of the county’s active cases was 48. Of the county’s 85 active cases going into late Monday afternoon, 10 were ages 11 and younger.
As of Monday, the county’s test positivity rate — the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in a defined time period — was 6%.
Sullivan said vaccines are widely available, with several pop-up clinics planned as follows:
- Wednesday, Aug. 25, Butte Civic Center lobby, 10 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, Aug. 26, Butte High School Commons, 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, Aug. 26, Butte Civic Center lobby, Vaccine Sweepstakes event, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 26, Music on Main in Uptown Butte, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28, Farmers Market in Uptown Butte, 10 a.m. to noon
As of Monday, 60% of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population — those ages 12 and up — were fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which stands at 62%.