Health department confirms 85 active cases of COVID-19 in Butte-Silver Bow

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is managing 85 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. James Healthcare on Monday, three of them Butte-Silver Bow residents. Two of the six were in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Of the six, only one was vaccinated against COVID-19.

For the epidemiological week of Aug. 14 through Aug. 20, 78 cases were newly confirmed, averaging a little more than 11 cases daily for the week.

The Health Department confirmed an additional 27 cases over the weekend and into late Monday afternoon.

Through Sunday evening, the department was reporting 35.93 cases per 100,000 population.

“According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, anything more than 25 cases per 100,000 calls for community mitigation,” Sullivan said. “We are asking people, first, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

But we are also asking our community to wear masks in public places and practice social distancing as much as possible.”