Health Department confirms 167 active COVID-19 cases in Butte

Going into Monday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department was reporting 167 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

As of Monday, 18 individuals were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare for COVID-19 illness. Of the 18, five were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, with three of those ICU patients on ventilators. Age ranges for those hospitalized are from the 40’s through the 80’s.

According to Health Officer Karen Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Sept. 18-24, the county saw 209 cases newly confirmed, which averages to more than 28 cases daily. This past weekend saw 50 new cases added; an additional 17 cases were added Monday going into the late afternoon.

Median age for the epi-week was 39.

Of the 167 active cases going into Monday evening, 37 were age 17 or younger, with 24 of those individuals ineligible to be vaccinated because they’re younger than age 12.

Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075.

Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.