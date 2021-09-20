Health Department confirms 125 active COVID-19 cases in Butte

Going into Monday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department was reporting 156 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
As of Monday, 14 individuals were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare for COVID-19 illness. Seven of those individuals are from Butte-Silver Bow, while the other seven are from outside the county. Of the 14, four were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, with three of those ICU patients on ventilators.
Of the 14 hospitalized patients, 10 were unvaccinated. Age ranges for those hospitalized are from the 40’s through the 90’s.
According to Health Officer Karen Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Sept. 11-17, the county saw 163 cases newly confirmed, which averages to more than 23 cases daily. This past weekend saw 26 new cases added; an additional 12 cases were added Monday going into the late afternoon.
Median age for the epi-week was 33.
Of the 156 active cases going into Monday evening, 31 were age 17 or younger, with 21 of those individuals ineligible to be vaccinated because they’re younger than age 12.
Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075.
Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.
Sullivan said those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Health Department at 497-5008 or 497-5041.
As of Monday, the Health Department was reporting a test positivity rate of 7.4%, up from 5.9% from the previous time period. The department was also reporting 73.08 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
Sixty-three percent of eligible Butte-Silver Bow residents are vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which is at 64%.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, with pop-up clinics planned as follows:
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 22, Montana Tech Courtyard, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Thursday, Sept. 23, Butte Civic Center, Vaccine Sweepstakes event, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 25, Uptown Butte Farmers Market on Park Street, 10 a.m. to noon
Third shots are now being administered to those who self-attest to being immune-compromised and those on immunosuppressant therapy.
In addition to the pop-up locations, vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.