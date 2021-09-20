Health Department confirms 125 active COVID-19 cases in Butte

Going into Monday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department was reporting 156 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

As of Monday, 14 individuals were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare for COVID-19 illness. Seven of those individuals are from Butte-Silver Bow, while the other seven are from outside the county. Of the 14, four were in the hospital’s intensive care unit, with three of those ICU patients on ventilators.

Of the 14 hospitalized patients, 10 were unvaccinated. Age ranges for those hospitalized are from the 40’s through the 90’s.

According to Health Officer Karen Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Sept. 11-17, the county saw 163 cases newly confirmed, which averages to more than 23 cases daily. This past weekend saw 26 new cases added; an additional 12 cases were added Monday going into the late afternoon.

Median age for the epi-week was 33.

Of the 156 active cases going into Monday evening, 31 were age 17 or younger, with 21 of those individuals ineligible to be vaccinated because they’re younger than age 12.

Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075.