Health department announces three more COVID fatalities in Butte

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as cases continue to climb in the county.
Two men in their 70s and a woman in her 60s died, according to Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
A total of 96 people have now reportedly died from COVID in the county.
As of Wednesday morning, Butte-Silver Bow had 197 active cases of the virus — with 43 of those cases, or almost 22% of the total active cases ages 17 and younger.
Of those 43 cases, 26 were ages 11 or younger, and therefore ineligible to be vaccinated.
The median age for all active cases is 35.
As of Wednesday, the health department was reporting 55 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, a test positivity rate of 7.8%, and 90 COVID cases per 100,000 population.
The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Butte-Silver Bow’s transmission rate as high.
Sixty-three percent of eligible Butte-Silver Bow residents are vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
St. James Healthcare recently requested assistance from the National Guard. The hospital asked for six guard members, and that request was granted, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Tanner Gooch, a spokesman for St. James, said Wednesday that the guard members have not yet arrived. He said the hospital will disclose more about their prospective duties once they’ve reported for duty.
As of Monday, St. James was treating 13 COVID patients. There were three COVID patients on ventilators, one non-COVID patient on a ventilator and eight ventilators available. Four patients with the virus were in the ICU, with seven ICU beds available.
Testing
Those seeking a COVID test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075. Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.
Sullivan said those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Health Department at 497-5008 or 497-5041.
Testing is also available through St. James Healthcare, with drive-through testing near the St. James Healthcare Foundation building occurring weekdays at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. A provider order for testing is required.
Testing is also available through the Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Fridays. Testing may be coordinated at 782-0461.
The Montana Technological University community – faculty, staff and students — is asked to seek testing through orediggerrx@mtech.edu.
According a Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services report, Montana Tech reported 21 cases of COVID-19 in the first two weeks of September.
Vaccinations
A Vaccine Sweepstakes event is scheduled Thursday at the Butte Civic Center 1 to 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday, vaccines will be available at the Uptown Butte Farmers Market on Park Street 10 a.m. to noon.
Third shots are now being administered to those who self-attest to being immune-compromised and those on immunosuppressant therapy.
In addition to the pop-up locations, vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.