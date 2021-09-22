Health department announces three more COVID fatalities in Butte

Hospitalizations

St. James Healthcare recently requested assistance from the National Guard. The hospital asked for six guard members, and that request was granted, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tanner Gooch, a spokesman for St. James, said Wednesday that the guard members have not yet arrived. He said the hospital will disclose more about their prospective duties once they’ve reported for duty.

As of Monday, St. James was treating 13 COVID patients. There were three COVID patients on ventilators, one non-COVID patient on a ventilator and eight ventilators available. Four patients with the virus were in the ICU, with seven ICU beds available.

Testing

Those seeking a COVID test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075. Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.

Sullivan said those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Health Department at 497-5008 or 497-5041.