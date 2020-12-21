Health board to decide new rule at Tuesday meeting; three more community deaths reported

Soon after Sullivan issued the orders, Bullock issued a statewide directive mirroring the orders.

The new board rule from the B-SB board of health would continue these restrictions into the new year.

Sullivan said the restrictions would be lightened after the first of the year if the county is able to reach 25 cases per 100,000 population for two consecutive weeks, and a positivity rate of less than 10% for two consecutive weeks. The restrictions would move to allow 75% capacity, 12:30 a.m. closing times, and health department approval would be required for gatherings of more than 50 people, Sullivan said.

Regardless of whether these statistics improve, the face covering mandate would continue, Sullivan said.

The move to secure restrictions into the new year comes as the health department announces three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

All three deaths occurred within the community at large, not in care homes, where the majority of the county’s 41 virus deaths have occurred.

“Those fatalities are hard to take. We hope that ends soon,” Sullivan said.