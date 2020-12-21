Health board to decide new rule at Tuesday meeting; three more community deaths reported

The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to consider a board rule to establish a local mandate for wearing face coverings in public places, and continue various public health restrictions that are in place in the county.
The public is encouraged to call in to the meeting and provide input on the rule.
Currently, Butte-Silver Bow falls under Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive making the wearing of face coverings mandatory in public places, and the new board rule would give the county local authority to continue the rule even if the state mandate changes, Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said.
“That is exactly what the board of health is attempting to do — put it in local control prior to the end of the year,” Sullivan said. “No matter what occurs with the new administration, the local rule would detail for people what they can expect from public health.”
“We know our town best,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the health departments of Yellowstone, Missoula, and Lewis and Clark counties have all passed a local mask mandate in advance of the change in the guard at the state level.
Earlier this year, Sullivan issued orders establishing 50% capacity in restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos, and 10 p.m. closing times for establishments selling alcohol for on-site consumption. Sullivan’s orders also required health department approval for any gathering of more than 25 people.
Soon after Sullivan issued the orders, Bullock issued a statewide directive mirroring the orders.
The new board rule from the B-SB board of health would continue these restrictions into the new year.
Sullivan said the restrictions would be lightened after the first of the year if the county is able to reach 25 cases per 100,000 population for two consecutive weeks, and a positivity rate of less than 10% for two consecutive weeks. The restrictions would move to allow 75% capacity, 12:30 a.m. closing times, and health department approval would be required for gatherings of more than 50 people, Sullivan said.
Regardless of whether these statistics improve, the face covering mandate would continue, Sullivan said.
The move to secure restrictions into the new year comes as the health department announces three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
All three deaths occurred within the community at large, not in care homes, where the majority of the county’s 41 virus deaths have occurred.
“Those fatalities are hard to take. We hope that ends soon,” Sullivan said.
The county has seen recent improvements in the two measures the health department is using to decide whether restrictions should be reduced, Sullivan said.
There were 63 cases per 100,000 population for the week of Dec. 12-18, down from 105 the previous week.
For the time period of Dec. 10-16, the county’s test positivity rate was 13.4 percent, down from 16.7 percent during the previous measured time period.
Sullivan said she believes the county will be able to reduce restrictions in the short term, provided the health board approves the new rule Tuesday.
“I’m really optimistic. However, I see tonight that the incoming governor is signaling that he will likely not have a mask mandate. And once you lift the requirement for people to wear face coverings, it becomes very difficult for a lot of people to abide,” she said. “It’s a very simple public health precaution that may go away. So while I’m optimistic at the moment, having a directive or a mandate in regard to mask wearing is something obviously, as a public health official, I’m in favor of. And the local health rule would continue that locally.”
The B-SB health department issued its weekly data report Monday. As of Sunday, the department was reporting a total of 2,840 positive cases in the county, and 174 cases still active.
For the week of Dec. 12-18, the health department reported 154 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 104 cases from the previous week’s 258 new cases.
For the 158 newly confirmed weekly cases, 314 close contacts were identified.
“This averages to be about two contacts per case, so we are very grateful to community members for limiting their contacts,” Sullivan said.
Those who wish to provide input Tuesday’s health board meeting are encouraged to call in at 406-497-5009.
