Health board eases restrictions in Butte effective Friday, March 19

As of Monday, the county’s positivity rate — the percentage of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period — was 4.4 percent. Health jurisdictions should strive for a positivity rate of less than 10 percent, Sullivan said.

As of Tuesday, the county’s cases per 100,000 stood at 16. Sullivan said jurisdictions should strive for cases per 100,000 of less than 25.

Positive performance on the positivity rate metric has been achieved since January, Sullivan said, while positive performance on the cases per 100,000 metric has been sustained, as of Tuesday, for 14 days, she said.

“The Board of Health and Health Department management staff believe the Board of Health rule should be revised to reflect the positive metric performance,” Sullivan said. “That, and we are getting our population vaccinated.”

A vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m., and many registration slots are still available for those who qualify under Phase 1B+ of the state’s vaccination distribution plan.

Sullivan said that it is probable that the establishment restrictions will be lifted entirely next week, since the primary metrics followed by the department and health board will have had even more sustainability.