Health board confirms lightening of restrictions in Butte effective Friday, March 19

COVID-19 restrictions on various establishments in Butte-Silver Bow will be eased effective Friday, March 19, due to sustained positive performance on metrics established by the county’s Board of Health.
That means establishments such as restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos may move to 75% capacity limits, from the 50% capacity limits established by a Board of Health rule in December.
The Health Department will continue to review and approve the facilitation of mass gatherings involving more than 50 people. Previously, the department reviewed events of more than 25 people.
The Board of Health rule was revised in February to move establishment closing times from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. With the restrictions easing, the 12:30 a.m. closing time remains.
A local mandate requiring the wearing of face coverings or masks in public places continues.
Changes to the restrictions are effective at 8 a.m. Friday, March 19.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Tuesday that the two primary metrics followed by the Health Department and the Board of Health have met in sustainable fashion benchmarks established months ago.
The two metrics are related to the county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate, and the number of COVID cases per 100,000 population.
As of Monday, the county’s positivity rate — the percentage of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period — was 4.4 percent. Health jurisdictions should strive for a positivity rate of less than 10 percent, Sullivan said.
As of Tuesday, the county’s cases per 100,000 stood at 16. Sullivan said jurisdictions should strive for cases per 100,000 of less than 25.
Positive performance on the positivity rate metric has been achieved since January, Sullivan said, while positive performance on the cases per 100,000 metric has been sustained, as of Tuesday, for 14 days, she said.
“The Board of Health and Health Department management staff believe the Board of Health rule should be revised to reflect the positive metric performance,” Sullivan said. “That, and we are getting our population vaccinated.”
A vaccination clinic will be held Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m., and many registration slots are still available for those who qualify under Phase 1B+ of the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
Sullivan said that it is probable that the establishment restrictions will be lifted entirely next week, since the primary metrics followed by the department and health board will have had even more sustainability.
Should the metrics involving positivity rate and cases per 100,000 hold through Tuesday, restrictions will be rescinded effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24. That means establishments would move to 100 percent capacity and 2 a.m. closure times.
Mass gatherings and events would be allowed to move forward. Sullivan said Health Department staff will continue to work with event planners – planners of both public and private events – to assist in ensuring safety.
The local mandate regarding face coverings and masks would continue.
Sullivan cautioned that should the metric regarding cases per 100,000 population reverse to 37.5 for one week, restrictions would be re-implemented, to 50 percent capacity, a 10 p.m. closure time and Health Department approval of gatherings involving more than 25 people.
Sullivan said health officials urge the public to remain vigilant by washing hands, maintaining appropriate physical distance, wearing face coverings, and getting vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Europe is sustaining a third major surge, and the U.K. virus variant has been detected just down the road in Gallatin County,” Sullivan said. “Please, please remain cautious.”