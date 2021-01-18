Headwaters RC&D offers HR help for businesses via Zoom

If your business could use a little extra human resources muscle as you face the response and recovery phase of COVID-19, then register for “Headwaters HR Happy Hour.”.
Butte native Dustin Knievel will address participants' questions with his 25-plus years of experience in corporate HR. The event will be moderated by Headwaters Regional Director Julie Jaksha with 25-plus years of experience in commercial banking and small business development. The is is free of charge due to COVID CARES Act funding.
Send your “Dear Dustin” question prior to the event, and then tune in at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Zoom
Listed below are some questions Knievel and Jaksha will tackle:
"I have an employee whose young child keeps getting quarantined. She has used all of her vacation time and sick leave. I can't afford to continue to pay her and pay someone to do her work. Are there federal resources to help?"
"What are the two most important things to think about in successful recruiting?"
"I received an EIDL grant and a business stabilization grant and I recently got a letter telling me I need to pay back $10,000 of this money. Is this true? The money has been spent within the guideline of the grant. I wasn't expecting this. I don't know what to do."
Knievel has a degree in business management with an emphasis on human resources from Montana State University-Bozeman. He worked for national and international companies based in Seattle and San Francisco in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors, Knievel's experience encompasses the child welfare, global health, financial services, media, advertising, technology, gaming, and healthcare sectors.
