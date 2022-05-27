Headwaters RC&D gets $1 million from Brownfields grant

Headwaters RC&D recently received $1 million of an EPA Brownfields grant to develop a revolving loan fund to support the redevelopment of properties throughout southwest Montana.

As a new recipient of a Brownfields RLF Coalition grant, HRCD plans to capitalize on a revolving loan fund from which the organization will provide loans and sub-grants to support cleanup activities. HRCD will use funds to assist with site cleanups, plan redevelopment, and conduct community involvement activities. RLF activities will focus on the seven-county region in southwest Montana that includes Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Butte-Silver Bow, Granite, Jefferson, Madison, and Powell counties. Priority sites are located in old, blighted commercial corridors and include former gas stations, auto repair shops, a former hotel building, and a former junkyard located in a federally designated floodplain. Coalition members are the Butte Local Development Corporation and the Anaconda Local Development Corporation.

“We’re incredibly excited about this important investment from the EPA to support the redevelopment of Brownfields properties in the Headwaters region,” said HRCD Executive Director Joe Willauer. “The Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund for Southwestern Montana is going to provide critical funding for properties that are underutilized and help spur development and investment that will lead to new businesses, new jobs and vibrant economies. We’re thankful for the support from EPA, and proud to continue serving the communities of Southwestern Montana.”

For additional information, contact Joe Willauer, executive director. 406-925-9622 jwillauer@headwatersrcd.org.

