Headstone ‘doctor’ makes stop at St. Patrick’s Cemetery

Some in the outdoor audience were there to learn more about repairing their own ancestral headstones; others were looking for tips to improve a specific cemetery.

Appell delivered on his promise of “something for everyone to learn” as he moved on to talk about the decades-old material used to build these monuments, which included granite, marble or sandstone.

“The old adage ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’ is totally true,” said Appell, who has been a monument conservator since 1986.

St. Patrick’s definitely provided plenty of material to work with. In fact, Butte’s first Catholic cemetery has numerous styles of headstones and depending on the era, they include pillar, art-deco, cylinder, and tree-stump, just to name a few.

The men that form the Butte chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians have done a phenomenal job of restoring the historic cemetery. But not even these men can perform miracles. Time and more importantly, the elements, have taken their toll on many of these headstones.

According to Appell, cold winters are partially to blame, along with excess moisture and pollution, which Butte has had its fair share of.