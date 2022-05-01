Headframe's McKee co-recipient of 2022 distiller award

Artisan Spirits Magazine recently recognized John McKee of Headframe Spirits in Butte and Johnny Jeffery of Reno, Nevada as the co-recipients of 2022 Artisan Spirit Distillers of the Year.

In 10 years and almost 900 miles apart, McKee and Jeffery have become close friends. Close enough that you could actually ask one about the other and hear their entire life story verbatim.

In a press release from Headframe McKee recalls how when he was first getting into the industry, Jeffery was the one to show him the tools of the trade. In fact, the first barrel of whiskey that ever entered Headframe doors was one made by both McKee and Jeffery. That first barrel was the start of the award-winning Kelley Single Malt Whiskey and the brand was heavily influenced by John and Johnny’s first collaboration.

“I found Johnny at Michigan State University when he was there as a graduate student,” said McKee. “They had this artisan distilling program and I went to him and he was one of the first people who taught me how to mash and ferment properly so I could make whiskey. I’ve known him since before (Headframe) was open.”

In the year previous to April 2022, McKee and the team at Headframe made 1,000 barrels of whiskey and plan to make 4,000 barrels in the coming 12 months. “If not for that first meeting with Johnny, who knows if we could have accomplished all we have at Headframe,” McKee noted in the press release.

“I don’t care what kind of mountain man or hermit you are, somebody made your axe blade. You can’t do it alone, and as soon as you think you can, you’re doomed to fail. You need collaboration,” said McKee.

