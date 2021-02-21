Headframe to expand greatly, make new whiskey

The whiskey will be bottled elsewhere by Headframe's partner company.

The hoist house is a “dead” building now in that it has no power, no water, no functionality. The huge hoist engines were removed decades ago. The McKees commissioned a laser scan of the building and its contents to confirm that there is no longer anything in the building that has historical significance. That said, they are not proposing to make any permanent structural changes to the building. They won’t even fill in the cavernous holes where the hoist engines were. They will simply install temporary decking over them.

The 20,000-square foot empty steel building with a concrete foundation needs roof work and a monumental cleaning. It’s full of bird guano and trash. Once Headframe is given permission by Butte-Silver Bow, the company will clean the building, repair its roof and perform other perimeter and interior repairs as needed, install plumbing, power, lights, a sprinkler system and “rudimentary temperature and humidity controls,” John McKee said.

“We will preserve the integrity of what’s there. We are not tearing anything out or filling anything in. It will be a living building rather than a dead one,” he added. “It’s a non-disruptive adaptive reuse of the building.”