The Uptown Butte Art Walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. this evening at businesses throughout Uptown Butte and beyond. Local businesses will host numerous artists and musical events throughout the Uptown. The map can also be downloaded from the Clark Chateau website, or at participating businesses.
Participating businesses are:
1. Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St.
2. Carle Gallery in the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway.
3. The Wine Cellar, 219 W. Park St.
4. Paper Cranes, 15 S. Montana St.
5. Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St.
6. Slainte, 8 S. Montana St.
7. Stephen's Block, 142 W. Park St.
8. Feathering Your Nest, 127 W. Park St.
9. Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St.
10. Mainstope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota St.
11. The Yoga Cooperative, 14 S. Dakota St.
12. Hungry Hill Clay Center, 14 S. Dakota St.
13. Square Peg, 66 W. Park St.
14. The Abode, 22 W. Park St.
15. Lobby of NorthWestern Energy, 11 E. Park St.
16. Whiteheads Cutlery, 73 E. Park St.
17. Isle of Books, 43 E. Broadway St.
18. Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.
19. Career Futures, 55 W. Granite St.
20. KBMF, 156 W. Granite St.
21. How Novel Story Lorry, 156 W. Granite St.
22. Ghetto Gallery, 654 S. Montana St.
23. Zen Medicine, 628 E. Front St.
24. Homestake Pub, 1107 Utah Ave.