A 67-year-old Florida man died Sunday evening in Jefferson County after attempting to pass a semi and then returning to his lane and losing control before hitting another vehicle head-on.

Two people in that vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, were injured and transported to the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported that the man who died, who was driving a Toyota Corolla and not wearing a seat belt, tried to pass the semi while headed south on Montana 69 around 6 p.m.

When attempting to pass, the man apparently spotted the northbound Tacoma and retreated but then lost control and returned to the northbound lane. His vehicle ended up colliding head-on with the Tacoma, whose occupants included a 44-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy, both from Helena, the patrol reported. Both wore seat belts.

The pavement was dry. There was no indication alcohol or drugs played a role.