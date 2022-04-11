'He was the man:' Butte honors Dr. James Patterson on 99th birthday

Dr. James Patterson took in an hour of his 99th birthday on a bench wrapped in a thick orange blanket with friends and family and well-wishers gathered round and the town he’s loved and called home for decades as the backdrop.

Others were dressed for the occasion, too.

There’s something about April in Butte that makes its cold, blustery days seem even colder, especially when they follow a spell of nice weather that’s still weeks away from sticking around.

“Almighty God,” Father Patrick Beretta said in an opening prayer, looking to the overcast skies, “we give you thanks for the gift of this beautiful spring day.”

Catching himself, he looked around at the shivering souls in their winter coats or heavy jackets and said, “I wrote this yesterday.”

Everyone laughed, of course, and the Father picked up with the prayer.

“And we give you thanks for the gift of Dr. Patterson, his career, his skills, his wisdom, dedication, love of people,” he said. “As a physician, Dear God, Dr. Patterson became your healing hands. He practiced medicine with a soul. He has the soul of a true healer.”

Dozens were on hand Saturday afternoon as the Rotary Club of Butte dedicated a bench at the Maud S Canyon trailhead in honor of Patterson and his late wife, Meryl. The bench faces the East Ridge but a quick turnaround offers a sprawling view of Butte.

Patterson and Meryl came to Butte in 1957 and he’s has been a part of Butte Rotary and its community contributions for 34 years. The club formed the East Ridge Foundation in 1984 to help conserve the Maud S Canyon and it now owns and preserves open lands in the area for public use.

“Doc really emulates one of our tenets at Rotary which is service above self,” said Butte Rotary President Joe McBride.

Patterson went to work as an internist at the Murray Clinic after coming to Butte. He and other physicians there eventually pooled enough money to build offices that are now near St. James Healthcare. He practiced until 1984 but his contributions continue to this day.

He and Meryl set up a charitable trust that grew over the years and in 2018, St. James announced that Patterson had made a “generous donation” to the hospital’s foundation. The money was used to establish a “Greatest Need Endowment” supporting new programs and equipment.

He has also provided scholarship money to help nursing students at Montana Technological University and has offered guidance at Tech’s nursing simulation center.

St. James President Jay Doyle spoke briefly at Saturday’s ceremony, as did Kacie Bartholomew, director of development at the St. James Foundation, and Janet Coe, director of nursing simulation at Tech.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, read a proclamation in Patterson’s honor, noting his service as a doctor in the Korean War, his contributions to Butte, his 65 years of marriage to Meryl and, of course, his 99th birthday. Meryl died in 2013.

Longtime Butte physician John Jacobson also spoke, saying that he and his late wife, Judy Jacobson, had dinner with the Pattersons during a visit to Butte before deciding to move here in 1973.

“Dr. Patterson was essentially the dean of us who were in internal medicine,” Jacobson said before sitting on the bench beside Patterson. “He set the standards and we tried to follow and I think we did a pretty good job, but he was the man.”

Patterson was gracious throughout, thanking each person after they spoke. When asked afterwards how he felt about the ceremony, he first said, “Speechless.”

Then he added a few words.

“I’m just so thankful for Butte and everything,’ he said. “It’s been a wonderful town. You know, when I moved here they said, ‘Why did you move to Butte?’ Well, anyone who lives here knows why.

“It’s a friendly town and if you want to join them, they welcome you. And if you don’t, they don’t care. It’s a wonderful place to live.”

