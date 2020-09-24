'He was stubborn': Bullock, family, friends honor pioneer conservationist Schoonen at reopened fishing access

Martha Williams, director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said "Tony had me on speed dial." She added, "I'll miss that delightful voice saying, "Martha, this is Tony Schoonen."

She called Schoonen "a mentor to me," and said she admired his relentless fighting to improve access to public lands and waters.

Jack Schoonen, Tony's son, thanked the crowd for assembling at the fishing access site, and said, "the biggest takeaway is that my father's life was a monumental commitment of time and money to the cause of public access."

He said, "Much of his life's work was done while raising four kids as a single breadwinner." Jack Schoonen said he grew up in a house in which both parents taught him the value of public lands, education, and social justice.

"My father was given countless awards for his work, but recognition was never the driving force. His purpose in life was to protect those things that make life in Montana worthwhile — for all of its residents, with the common man having as much right as the rich and famous.

"Tony was not liked by all, but he was respected by most."

Among the family members present Thursday was Ginger, the chocolate Lab who was almost always at Tony's side in his final years.