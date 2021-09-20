Haystack Fire burns to 10,800 acres; Big Hole fire crews benefit from weekend precipitation

Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires

Firefighters over the weekend continued to improve indirect lines and mop up hot spots at the Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River. Cool temperatures, cloud cover and minimal fire behavior allowed firefighters to make progress at the fire’s northeastern edge, but the fire will continue to be active in the Saw Log Creek and Calvert Hill areas, according to a Monday press release from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6.

The fire was last estimated at 34,639 acres by an infrared mapping flight on Saturday, which means it had grown less than 1,000 acres over the last week. The fire containment is at 40% complete.

The Trail Creek Fire, west of Wisdom, stood at 55,860 acres as of the last infrared mapping flight on Saturday, which means the fire grew by about 4,000 acres over the past week. Fire containment is also at 40% complete.

Crews were able to set up hose lays on the fire’s south and eastern perimeter, and Monday firefighters continued to improve the direct line connecting the south and western edges of the fire.

The fire will continue to be active in the May Creek and Nez Perce Creek areas.