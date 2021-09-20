Haystack Fire burns to 10,800 acres; Big Hole fire crews benefit from weekend precipitation

Furious winds over the weekend propelled the Haystack Fire between Butte and Basin to 10,800 acres and closer to Boulder, prompting a pre-evacuation alert.
The fire, started by lightning in remote steep country 10 miles northeast of Butte on July 31, had burned less than 2,000 acres a week ago and only a couple hundred acres a week before that.
Winds from 30 to 40 mph Friday and 50 to 60 mph Saturday allowed the fire to spread quickly to the east and toward the community of Boulder.
Boulder residents watched the smoke billow as the fire burned into new territory Saturday afternoon and the sky became active with aircraft dropping orange retardant lines to keep the flames at bay.
Lexie Hildebrand noticed white smoke fill the sky late Saturday morning from her home across the valley near Boulder.
“First it just looked like a cloud of smoke,” she said.
Within an hour, dark billowing clouds dominated the sky, and though the smoke blocked the view of the actual fire to an extent, flames licking a ridge came into view through the dense smoke.
“It started turning to gray and black smoke and it just got heavier. The pool of smoke in the area just doubled ... the whole sky was just smoke,” Hildebrand said.
The plume has since died back down with the fire crews’ efforts, Hildebrand said, but residents continue to observe the glow of hot spots on the hillsides in the evenings.
In preparation for the Red Flag weather over the weekend, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for certain areas.
The pre-evacuation notice issued over the weekend remains in effect for the area around the mouth of the Little Boulder River (south of the Boulder River, west of Highway 69, and north of Boulder Hot Springs), but the pre-evacuation notice for Depot Hill/Boomerang Gulch area north of I-15 has been removed.
Those under pre-evacuation orders should be prepared to evacuate at any time, but no actual evacuations had been ordered as of Monday afternoon.
Area residents may sign up for emergency notifications by visiting the county website at www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov and clicking on the yellow “Sign up for emergency notifications” tab on the right hand column.
Meanwhile, fire crews from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest have prepared properties in the Boulder area for the worst case scenario with hosing and sprinklers and will continue to check the properties daily, according to a Monday press release from the Central Montana T3 Incident Management Team overseeing the operation.
A community meeting in Boulder was well-attended Sunday and the Forest Service is working with Jefferson County law enforcement, the Department of Emergency Services, the Bureau of Land Management, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and local volunteer fire departments both in fighting the fire and preparing the community.
The Forest Service team reported Monday morning that the fire had torched trees on occasion as it crept along the North Fork of the Little Boulder River along Forest Route 638, also known as the North Fork Road. Crews are preparing for a strategic burn along the road in the coming week, but were waiting for favorable weather conditions as of Monday.
To the north, crews were using heavy equipment to tie into a contingency line from the fire scar left by the High Ore Fire in year 2000.
Weather had improved but remained challenging Monday, with the possibility of gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Warmer temperatures, lower relative humidity and clearer skies are expected Tuesday, which will likely increase fire activity.
For fire updates, please consult the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages, and visit InciWeb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7777/
A total of 125 personnel, 9 engines, three helicopters and four handcrews are assigned to the fire.
Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires
Firefighters over the weekend continued to improve indirect lines and mop up hot spots at the Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River. Cool temperatures, cloud cover and minimal fire behavior allowed firefighters to make progress at the fire’s northeastern edge, but the fire will continue to be active in the Saw Log Creek and Calvert Hill areas, according to a Monday press release from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6.
The fire was last estimated at 34,639 acres by an infrared mapping flight on Saturday, which means it had grown less than 1,000 acres over the last week. The fire containment is at 40% complete.
The Trail Creek Fire, west of Wisdom, stood at 55,860 acres as of the last infrared mapping flight on Saturday, which means the fire grew by about 4,000 acres over the past week. Fire containment is also at 40% complete.
Crews were able to set up hose lays on the fire’s south and eastern perimeter, and Monday firefighters continued to improve the direct line connecting the south and western edges of the fire.
The fire will continue to be active in the May Creek and Nez Perce Creek areas.
Kelli Roemer, public information officer for the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6, said precipitation over parts of both fires aided weekend operations, and she doesn’t anticipate significant growth in either fire since Saturday. An infrared mapping flight was expected to go out Monday evening.
Wetting rains were not expected in the area Monday, and fire behavior was expected to increase in the afternoon. Another dry cold front, complete with an uptick in winds and warm dry conditions is expected mid-week.
Fire managers were able to send a hand crew to other, more active fires in the area to help with suppression needs. Crews and aircraft will be available to help local units with new and existing fires in the area.
The Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway remains open and Highway 43 opened to through traffic over the weekend.
Public meetings
Public meetings on the Big Hole fires are scheduled Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gibbonsville Community Center in Gibbonsville, Idaho, and at the Wise River Community Center in Wise River, Montana. The Incident Commander and other experts will be on hand to brief the community and answer questions.