Haystack Fire burns steady near Boulder

The Haystack Fire could be seen torching patches of forest in great balls of flame just southwest of Boulder Wednesday evening, but firefighters managed, with the aid of helicopters dropping buckets of water, to keep growth to just 55 acres that day.

The fire, which doubled in size over this past weekend during high winds, was at 10,955 acres as of Thursday morning.

The fire was started by lightning on July 31.

Firefighters Wednesday prepped containment lines along the fire’s northeastern edge in preparation to burn out unburned pockets of vegetation along the north fork of the Little Boulder River along Forest Road 638.

The action aims to prevent the fire from advancing on to private land north of the fire and will provide for containment opportunities when complete, according to the morning’s update from U.S. Forest Service officials from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

If favorable weather conditions permit, crews will conduct the burnout using aerial ignition supported by both helicopters and hand ignitions.

The burnout would likely increase smoke and reduce visibility in areas close to the fire.