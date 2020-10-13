Harrison Avenue TIF underway, first project grant awarded

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new district does not have a loan program yet but hopes to establish one at some point.

The district runs roughly along Harrison Avenue from Sampson Street on the north to just past Mountain View Cemetery on the south. It is 10 to 12 blocks wide, fewer in some spots, and includes the Butte Plaza Mall and vacant Kmart store.

Like the county’s other four tax-increment districts, taxes generated by increased values on existing properties and new developments would be captured and re-invested in economic development in the same area.

The state set the base value — the combined taxable value of all real and personal property — for the Harrison Avenue TIF in August at $3,840,166. That means in the coming years, property taxes on that amount will continue to flow to all taxing units, including schools, police and county government.

Added values because of new buildings, upgrades to existing ones and new investments will generate new property tax dollars to be spent in the district.

On Tuesday, the district board approved a $12,692 grant to Teamsters Local #2 to help fund improvements for its building at 3345 Harrison Ave. It will cover 30 percent of $42,307 in total eligible project costs.