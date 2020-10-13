Harrison Avenue TIF underway, first project grant awarded

The new tax-increment district along Harrison Avenue is up and running and on Tuesday, the first grant was awarded to help renovate a Teamsters union building and upgrade its parking lot.
County officials weren’t sure if there would be any tax revenue, or “increment,” to spend this year, but they learned in August $63,000 was available to get started.
“I am very pleased that there is a budget for increment in our first year — a positive sign,” said Community Development Director Karen Byrnes. “We are very excited for this district and good things on the horizon.”
Dave Palmer, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, also noted the first year increment and said the reinvested tax dollars would help attract more businesses to the corridor.
“That is going to turn around Harrison Avenue,” Palmer said of the district during a debate last week with J.P. Gallagher. Palmer is seeking a second term as chief executive and faces Gallagher on Nov. 3.
Palmer and Byrnes were behind the push for establishing a tax-increment finance (TIF) district and after a long public process, commissioners approved the plan in late 2019.
The state signed off last February and in July, Palmer appointed a five-member board to oversee the district, evaluate grant proposals and authorize any spending. Byrnes is the administrative director.
Support Local Journalism
The new district does not have a loan program yet but hopes to establish one at some point.
The district runs roughly along Harrison Avenue from Sampson Street on the north to just past Mountain View Cemetery on the south. It is 10 to 12 blocks wide, fewer in some spots, and includes the Butte Plaza Mall and vacant Kmart store.
Like the county’s other four tax-increment districts, taxes generated by increased values on existing properties and new developments would be captured and re-invested in economic development in the same area.
The state set the base value — the combined taxable value of all real and personal property — for the Harrison Avenue TIF in August at $3,840,166. That means in the coming years, property taxes on that amount will continue to flow to all taxing units, including schools, police and county government.
Added values because of new buildings, upgrades to existing ones and new investments will generate new property tax dollars to be spent in the district.
On Tuesday, the district board approved a $12,692 grant to Teamsters Local #2 to help fund improvements for its building at 3345 Harrison Ave. It will cover 30 percent of $42,307 in total eligible project costs.
The planned improvements include upgrades to the parking lot, and insulation, windows and siding to assist in energy efficiency. As with all projects, the work is to be completed and verified before applicants actually receive grant money.
Byrnes said it was the first completed application the new district has received but “we are also working with others.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.