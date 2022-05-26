Harrison and Front get new stripes, more to come this summer

Butte’s primary traffic artery has a fresh new look and more streets will get splashed with color this summer.

Crews working for the Montana Department of Transportation this week repainted lane dividers, turn arrows and curbs up and down Harrison Avenue and Front Street — two of Butte’s biggest commercial corridors.

They’re among several streets overseen by the MDT in Butte and both were chipped and sealed last year, said Mark Neary, Butte-Silver Bow’s public works director. Harrison Avenue runs north and south and turns into Front Street, a gateway to Uptown that runs east and west.

Dozens of additional streets throughout Butte are due for new striping that will likely begin in late June or early July. Neary hopes as many as possible get done this summer but the work is dependent on other projects, the weather and other factors.

“They will be on the list and we will get done what we can,” Neary said. “We try to stripe every year.”

Some of them are also overseen by MDT and that agency will pay for the striping work, Neary said. Others are under Butte-Silver Bow’s jurisdiction and those paint jobs will be done by MDT but paid for by the county.

Those on the list running east and west include Amherst, Beef Trail, Elizabeth Warren, Dewey, Cobban, Four Mile and numerous streets in Uptown Butte. But there are many others.

Those on the list running north and south include Continental, Kaw, Emmet, Farragut, Sheridan, Texas, Paxson, Wynne and numerous others, including several Uptown.

