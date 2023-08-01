James “Jim” and Susie (Hogart) Harrington both cherish the fact that they were born and raised in Butte. The newlyweds could not imagine growing up anywhere else.

Part of the town’s allure was the Columbia Gardens, of which both Jim and Susie took full advantage. Not too hard to understand why — the Gardens was a piece of paradise for children of all ages.

For Jim, the roller coaster was his favorite part of the Gardens, and he was not ashamed to admit that he rode in that car for hours on end each time he visited.

“My friends and I would stay on that ride all day,” he said.

As a teenager, Jim also had some great memories of the pavilion and the many dances he attended.

“My fondest memory was my senior prom!” said Jim, who wore a white sport coat to the formal dance. “The atmosphere was so much different from regular high school dances.”

The roller coaster was a blast for Susie, too, who enjoyed sitting in the front seat, her arms high in the air and eyes tightly shut.

“It was always fun,” said Susie, “and when we’d get off the ride, we would run as fast as we could to get back in line.”

The Butte woman loved attending the yearly Miners Union Day picnic, arriving early as her dad, Joseph Briney, helped run it.

The daylong event included races of all kinds, including her favorite, the watermelon-eating contest. She can still recall the melon-spattered faces of all the competitors.

“We would line up at the table, hold our hands behind our back, and on the whistle, eat it as fast as we could!” recalled Susie.

For Jim, the trip to the Gardens could be almost as much fun as spending the day at the park. He relished the anticipation, and as he exited the bus, the sights and sounds were music to his ears.

Some of those sights and sounds could be found at the playground, where Jim inevitably would stand in line to take a turn on the cowboy swings.

He and his friends had a hidden agenda, though — cracking the bars was the boys’ ultimate goal.

“The lady watching the swings would always yell at us,” recalled Jim. “We cheered and laughed when that happened.”

Apparently, great minds think alike, because that was the goal of Susie and her friends, too.

“The cowboy swings were the best,” she said. “We always had a contest to see who could crack the bars first!”

While most of Jim’s money was spent on the rides, there was always some spare change. He had a one-track mind that led him each and every time to the boardwalk’s ice cream counter.

“I would make sure I saved just enough money to have one scoop,” he said. “It was the best.”

Susie, too, kept some spare change for ice cream, but she also had some coins set aside for popcorn.

“We could smell the popcorn all day long,” said Susie, “and the ice cream was amazing.”

If she had a preference, chocolate was her go-to ice cream flavor.

“It was the best treat ever,” said Susie, “and it was always best sharing it with friends from the neighborhood.”

Throughout the summer, Thursdays were always Children’s Day at the Gardens, with free bus rides for Butte’s “16 and younger” crowd.

Jim was a frequent guest on those particular days. As he got off the bus, he always looked in amazement towards the grass and the abundance of flowers. That’s because you would be hard-pressed to find much foliage near his Woolman Street home, located just behind the Original Mine.

“In our neighborhood, we didn’t have grass,” he said, “just dirt up to the railroad tracks.”

A group of kids in Susie’s Washington Street neighborhood would all meet at a specific corner, then head over to the bus stop.

“There were no adults, just kids,” recalled Susie, “and we would always stay until the last bus to go home.”

Both Jim and Susie were devastated when the Anaconda Co. announced the imminent closure of their favorite amusement park.

“I think in my disbelief, I was hoping that it wouldn’t actually close down,” said Jim.

Susie, who had just graduated from Butte Central High School, spent the beginning of the 1973 summer believing that the closure would not happen. She kept asking herself, “How could it?”

By summer’s end, she realized the Anaconda Co. would win out.

“They (the company) were going to do what they wanted for profit,” she said.

The fire that swept through the Gardens on Nov. 12, 1973, is another memory Jim and Susie share.

“I remember it very clearly,” said Jim, “and part of me knew that it wasn’t an accident.”

Susie agreed.

“Everyone knows that the fire was not an accident,” she said.

Flames may have destroyed many of the park’s physical remnants, but the memories couldn’t be vanquished. While these memories of days gone by are all that Jim and Susie could share with their children and grandchildren, both are happy to take on that role.

“If memories are all we have,” said Susie, “I will cherish them forever.”