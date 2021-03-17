Harrington cousins meet even more cousins while in Butte

"Time passes and we may be apart, but cousins always stay close at heart." — Anonymous
Three years ago, Colin Harrington was itching to travel and he had a specific place in mind.
The resident of Blackburn, an industrial town in England, had read several items on social media about Butte’s annual Irish festival, An Ri Ra. His Butte cousins had referenced it many times as well.
That got Colin thinking maybe it was time to visit Butte, and he quickly got his three Harrington first cousins, Nancy, Katherine and Patrick, on board as well.
“If you’re going, I’m going,” was the majority consensus.
As Patrick laughingly recalled, he found out about the trip via a phone call from Katherine who said, “Hey, guess where we’re going?”
The foursome’s fathers, John, Jim, Jeremiah and Patrick, were natives of Dursey Island on the Beara Peninsula, and the cousins knew all about Butte’s connection to the peninsula.
Not too surprising that these particular Harringtons felt that connection. Plenty of Harringtons, most from the Beara Peninsula, had settled in Butte. Within the pages of the 1916 Butte City Directory lists several pages of this particular surname, nearly 325. By 1927, Butte’s Harringtons were tied with the Smiths in city directory placement.
None of the four cousins had been to Butte before. According to Nancy, also of Blackburn, the trip took a year to plan and the cousins spent a good deal of time on the phone talking or texting, coordinating their itinerary.
So, in August 2019, Colin and Linda crossed the Atlantic. Meanwhile, Katherine and Patrick left the East Coast behind and headed west.
The four cousins met up in Bozeman, rented a car, hit I-90 and “rolled down the highway” to Butte.
“Best decision ever!” said Colin, the Harrington ringleader.
The cousins not only took in the popular Irish festival, but other sights and sounds of Butte as well.
While the Harringtons expected to meet a few cousins, they were astounded at the sheer number.
Patrick, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Cranford, N.J., inadvertently made that possible by insisting they visit Butte’s KC.
“There wasn’t enough they (KC) could do for us,” said Patrick, in appreciation.
None of the Harringtons can claim shyness. The visit morphed into a nightly event as the cousins held court, visiting with new-found relatives.
“Making those connections was lovely,” said Katherine. “We had people coming and going each night.”
If the traveling troupe was not at An Ri Ra, they were visiting several Butte sites, including the Berkeley Pit, the Mountain Con Mine, Cavanaugh’s County Celtic, St. Patrick’s Church, and the Granite Mountain-Speculator Memorial.
“Butte has got a lot of character,” said Nancy.
They shared a fondness for the Party Palace on Park and Main, which they visited one afternoon.
“It was so much fun,” said Katherine.
Meanwhile, Colin felt right at home and enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone. And if he wasn’t talking, he and his cousins were on stage singing a tune or two.
“We had a great time in there,” said both Nancy and Patrick.
An Ri Ra, though, topped the Harringtons’ list.
“I took so much film during the festival,” confessed Katherine, who was amazed at the dancers.
Colin and his two brothers were Irish dancers in their youth. He, too, was impressed.
All agreed — the dancers were phenomenal and the music was great, too.
Not even the torrential rain that hit during the festival dampened these Harringtons’ spirits.
“Even that was worth seeing,” said Colin.
An ocean may divide the cousins, but talking with each of them, you recognize the love they have for one another and the camaraderie they share.
According to Katherine, Colin has the gift for gab and would “talk to the wall” if that was the only thing left standing.
As for Nancy, well she is the planner for the group and thankfully, is also the family historian.
Colin shared that “pint for pint — Katherine would drink you under the table.”
Meanwhile, Patrick’s main objective was to spend time with his cousins. Enjoying Butte and all it had to offer was just “icing on the cake.”
Despite the long journey, each and every cousin found the trip to be well worth it. Besides Butte, they were able to tour Big Sky and a small portion of Yellowstone National Park.
“You would need a month to see everything in Montana,” said Nancy.
But it was Butte that left a lasting impression.
The cousins are glad they came when they did because by the following year, the pandemic had halted any travel. Also, An Ri Ra, like so many festivals, had been canceled.
“We came just at the right time,” said Colin.
For Nancy, she would come back in a heartbeat. “It was a holiday of a lifetime,” she said. As for Katherine, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, the long journey was more than worth it. “I’m torn now between going back to Ireland or Butte,” she said.