Harrington cousins meet even more cousins while in Butte

An ocean may divide the cousins, but talking with each of them, you recognize the love they have for one another and the camaraderie they share.

According to Katherine, Colin has the gift for gab and would “talk to the wall” if that was the only thing left standing.

As for Nancy, well she is the planner for the group and thankfully, is also the family historian.

Colin shared that “pint for pint — Katherine would drink you under the table.”

Meanwhile, Patrick’s main objective was to spend time with his cousins. Enjoying Butte and all it had to offer was just “icing on the cake.”

Despite the long journey, each and every cousin found the trip to be well worth it. Besides Butte, they were able to tour Big Sky and a small portion of Yellowstone National Park.

“You would need a month to see everything in Montana,” said Nancy.

But it was Butte that left a lasting impression.

The cousins are glad they came when they did because by the following year, the pandemic had halted any travel. Also, An Ri Ra, like so many festivals, had been canceled.

“We came just at the right time,” said Colin.