Hank Beckman guarded planes used in 1946 nuclear weapons tests

Henry “Hank” Beckman’s duties on Kwajalein Island included guarding drone aircraft used in nuclear weapons tests. Those tests were conducted by the U.S. in mid-1946 in the Pacific.
Beckman, serving then as a military police officer in the U.S. Army Air Corps, said the remote-controlled planes were hosed down upon return to Kwajalein from Bikini Atoll to try to remove radioactive particles. Yet Beckman said he and other MPs, including a soldier from Butte, would shelter beneath the planes when the daily deluge came for the tropical island.
Years later, Beckman, now 94 years old, developed prostate and colon cancer. He has wondered about that guard duty and the wisdom of huddling beneath the planes used in Operation Crossroads. He said the soldier from Butte ultimately died from the effects of a tumor that extended from his head to his spine.
Beckman enlisted when warfare relied on what came to be known as conventional weapons. But his time in the U.S. Army Air Corps included the dawn of the Cold War and the threat of nuclear holocaust.
Born in Cumberland, Wisconsin, Beckman grew up in Wolford, North Dakota. His father, Carl, worked there as a farm laborer, having lost a dairy farm in Wisconsin during the Great Depression.
Beckman quit high school in North Dakota and enlisted at age 17.
“It was my duty and I wanted to fly,” Beckman said during a recent interview at his home near the Bert Mooney Airport.
The year was 1944 and the U.S. and its allies remained at war both in Europe against Nazi Germany and in the Pacific against Japan.
Beckman trained stateside to serve as navigator or bombardier or even pilot for a World War II-era bomber. But when the war ended in Europe in May 1945 there was suddenly a surplus of airmen, Beckman said, who could deploy in the fight against Japan.
He served at various stateside bases, including Fort Snelling in Minnesota, Fort Leavenworth in Kansas and Scott Field in Illinois.
Beckman was stationed at Roswell, New Mexico, when he married longtime sweetheart Doris Dibble of North Dakota in April 1946.
“Believe it or not, I had first met her in a spud field, picking spuds,” he said. “I was 16 and she was 15.”
Later, Beckman served two months on Kwajalein Island during Operation Crossroads, a deeply controversial set of nuclear weapons tests conducted to investigate the effect of nuclear weapons on warships.
In August 1945, the U.S. had detonated nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to force Japan’s surrender rather than face the prospect of attacking the island with ground forces — a campaign that would likely have been profoundly bloody and prolonged.
Beckman returned to Roswell after his time on Kwajalein Island. He left the Army in 1947 and he and Doris moved back to Wolford, North Dakota.
But jobs were scarce. Beckman considered re-enlisting but anticipated being stationed in Thule, Greenland, where Doris could not follow.
In 1950, Beckman moved to Butte and began working in the mines. He said he worked for 17 years in mines that included the Mountain Con and Orphan Girl.
Later, he worked in Seattle and then returned to Butte and landed a job in open pit mining.
He and Doris raised nine children. She died on Dec. 23, 2012. It seems Beckman cannot talk about her without choking up.
Tears did not interrupt when he discussed his service in the Army. He entered as a Private first class, or Pfc., and left as a Technician fifth grade, or T/5.
“I’ve never been sorry. I’d do it again. I believe every able man in this country should serve. I believe every president should serve so they will know what it’s like to see a man die.”