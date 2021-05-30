Hank Beckman guarded planes used in 1946 nuclear weapons tests

“It was my duty and I wanted to fly,” Beckman said during a recent interview at his home near the Bert Mooney Airport.

The year was 1944 and the U.S. and its allies remained at war both in Europe against Nazi Germany and in the Pacific against Japan.

Beckman trained stateside to serve as navigator or bombardier or even pilot for a World War II-era bomber. But when the war ended in Europe in May 1945 there was suddenly a surplus of airmen, Beckman said, who could deploy in the fight against Japan.

He served at various stateside bases, including Fort Snelling in Minnesota, Fort Leavenworth in Kansas and Scott Field in Illinois.

Beckman was stationed at Roswell, New Mexico, when he married longtime sweetheart Doris Dibble of North Dakota in April 1946.

“Believe it or not, I had first met her in a spud field, picking spuds,” he said. “I was 16 and she was 15.”

Later, Beckman served two months on Kwajalein Island during Operation Crossroads, a deeply controversial set of nuclear weapons tests conducted to investigate the effect of nuclear weapons on warships.