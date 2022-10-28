Halloween events: 'Trunk or treats,' haunted houses, tunnel of terror and more

Here's a list of family-oriented Halloween events planned throughout Butte and southwest Montana.

Maze and Pumpkin Patch

DILLON — The annual Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch is open from noon to 8 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is $7 per person and children under age 2 get in free. Stop by the admissions booth on Halloween day for some early trick-or-treating. For details, call 406-579-7955 or visit facebook.com/beaverheadmaze.

Cutler Bros. Creepshow

DEER LODGE — The 11th annual Cutler Brother’s Creepshow will stage every half hour from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, at the Cutler Theatre in Deer Lodge. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Larger groups may reserve a time slot by calling 406-846-4096. “Creepshow” is not recommended for children 10 and under, but all are welcome with a parent or guardian. For details, go to cutlerbros.com.

Big Rock Fright Night

Big Rock Fright Nights at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Boulder provide a fun experience for all ages and this year will offer a special focus on the youngsters. Admission is free and arts and crafts activities, treats, games, and pumpkin painting are planned. Visit Fright Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Screams Come True

The fourth annual Screams Come True, a haunted house and hay maze returns to the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St. An escape room experience has been added this year. Visits start at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30. The event is not recommended for children under 7 years old, but a lights-on version will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Visit screamscometruemt.com for tickets. Be advised that strobe lights will be in use.

Tunnel of Terror in Anaconda

Pintler Pets and Elks Lodge #239 is hosting a Tunnel of Terror fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Elks Lodge, corner of Main and Third St. in Anaconda. For a less frightening experience, it is recommended that children ages 8 and under come between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The cost for 6 and over is $5. Children 5 and under are free.

Halloween parade

BAmF Halloween parade will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on the corner of Arizona and East Granite, proceeding west on Granite to Main, south on Main to Park, then east to Arizona Street. An entry fee of $25 for floats and vehicles in the parade are at the Butte Civic Center or the Butte Chamber. Online forms are available at http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/halloween. For details, call Daniel at 406-533-5785 or gm@butteamericaradio.org.

Free carousel rides

Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel and Western Meat and Sausage Block will offer free carousel rides and free popcorn for the whole family from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Stodden Park, 3105 Utah St. For details, call 406-560-3309.

‘Trunk or Treat’ at Holy Spirit

“Trunk or Treat” for kids will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive.

‘Trunk or Treat’ at Carquest

Butte Cars and Coffee Trunk or Treat is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Carquest Auto Parts 3639 Harrison Ave.

‘Trunk or treat’ at American Legion

Trunk or treat is 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at American Legion parking lot 3201 Wynne Ave. in Butte.

Big Sky Senior Living 'Trunk or Treat'

Trunk or Treat from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Big Sky Senior Living, 3701 Elizabeth Warren Ave. For details, call Michael at 406-465-1797.

‘Trunk or treat’ at New Horizon

Trunk or treat is 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at New Horizon Assisted Living in Anaconda, 402 Christine Ct.

‘Trick or treat’ at church

Food Truck or Treat is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Church Anglican, 1200 Texas Ave. Free street tacos, hot dogs, S'mores, fishing booth and candy.

‘Trick or treat’ at The Springs

Trick or treat is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at The Springs at Butte, 300 Mt. Highland Drive.

‘Trick or treat’ at Meadowlands

Trick or Treat at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Meadowlands Apartments, 4034 Elizabeth Warren, until the candy is gone. For details, call 406-782-5151.

‘Trick or treat’ in Deer Lodge

Trick or treat begins at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on Main St. in Deer Lodge with nearly 50 participating businesses and organizations.

'Trunk or Treat' at beauty academy

Butte Academy of Beauty Culture is having a “Trunk or Treat” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at 303 W. Park St. For details, call 406-723-8565.

Open House at Sam Castle

Special effects wizard Sam Debree opens his home to the public on Monday, Oct. 31. The Sam Castle at 1157 W. Diamond St. promises to be something unforgettable. No script, no map, just ghoulish surprises around every corner.

Treat Street

Magic 97.7, KBOW, KOPR 94, The River, and the World Museum of Mining bring you Treat Street from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way. Pets will not be allowed inside the museum grounds for the safety of the kids.

Halloween candy buy back

Halloween candy buy back is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 1-4, at Butte Family Dental, 820 Sampson St. They buy candy back at $1 per pound up to $5 per child. Candy goes to Operation Gratitude for deployed military troops. For details, call 406-565-4458.