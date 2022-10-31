Halloween events: Trunk or treat, treat street, haunted houses and more

Here's a list of family-oriented Halloween events planned throughout Butte and southwest Montana.

Screams Come True

The fourth annual Screams Come True, a haunted house and hay maze return to the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St. An escape room experience has been added this year. For children under 7 years old, the lights-on version will be offered from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Visit screamscometruemt.com for tickets. Be advised that strobe lights will be in use.

Big Sky Senior Living 'Trunk or Treat'

Trunk or Treat from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Big Sky Senior Living, 3701 Elizabeth Warren Ave. For details, call Michael at 406-465-1797.

‘Trunk or treat’ at New Horizon

Trunk or treat is 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at New Horizon Assisted Living in Anaconda, 402 Christine Ct.

‘Trick or treat’ at church

Food Truck or Treat is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Church Anglican, 1200 Texas Ave. Free street tacos, hot dogs, S'mores, fishing booth and candy.

‘Trick or treat’ at The Springs

Trick or treat is 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at The Springs at Butte, 300 Mt. Highland Drive.

‘Trick or treat’ at Meadowlands

Trick or Treat at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Meadowlands Apartments, 4034 Elizabeth Warren, until the candy is gone. For details, call 406-782-5151.

‘Trick or treat’ in Deer Lodge

Trick or treat begins at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on Main St. in Deer Lodge with nearly 50 participating businesses and organizations.

'Trunk or Treat' at beauty academy

Butte Academy of Beauty Culture is having a “Trunk or Treat” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at 303 W. Park St. For details, call 406-723-8565.

Open House at Sam Castle

Special effects wizard Sam Debree opens his home to the public on Monday, Oct. 31. The Sam Castle at 1157 W. Diamond St. promises to be something unforgettable. No script, no map, just ghoulish surprises around every corner.

Treat Street

Magic 97.7, KBOW, KOPR 94, The River, and the World Museum of Mining bring you Treat Street from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way. Pets will not be allowed inside the museum grounds for the safety of the kids.

Halloween candy buy back

Halloween candy buy back is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 1-4, at Butte Family Dental, 820 Sampson St. They buy candy back at $1 per pound up to $5 per child. Candy goes to Operation Gratitude for deployed military troops. For details, call 406-565-4458.