Hadley to be honored for passion, consensus building, commitment to the outdoors

The battered upper reaches of the Clark Fork River needed champions.

The EPA’s bulky Superfund process had begun to grapple with the Anaconda Company’s legacy of mining and smelting pollution around Butte, Anaconda and Milltown.

Meanwhile, the forsaken Clark Fork meandered through a floodplain studded with lifeless “slickens” and other soils profoundly contaminated by historic mining and smelting wastes from upstream.

The slickens, coupled with thunderstorms, begat runoff pollution that killed fish.

Kathy Hadley and others worked, successfully, to get Superfund designation for the Clark Fork River itself, from the headwaters near Warm Springs downstream to Milltown. And she was a co-founder in 1985 of the Clark Fork Coalition.

In addition, Hadley, now 72, has served for two decades on the boards of both the Montana Wildlife Federation and the National Wildlife Federation. She served as chair of the National Wildlife Federation from 2017 to 2019.

During that time she has — by all accounts — worked tirelessly, often stubbornly, on a host of issues important to people who care about Montana’s outdoors heritage.

Now, the skilled hunter, angler and consensus-builder will be honored in December with induction into the prestigious Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Fellow inductees will include, among other notables, the late wilderness activist Bob Marshall.

Karen Knudsen, executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition, said Hadley’s work for the Clark Fork River has continued unwaveringly since 1985.

“All of us owe Kathy a huge debt of gratitude for her work on the river,” she said. “She was the one who helped the EPA connect the dots.”

When Hadley visited the EPA in Washington D.C. to lobby for the Clark Fork’s Superfund designation she was accompanied by a woman famous for environmental activism — Hadley’s sister, Lois Gibbs, a whistleblower decrying the grossly contaminated Love Canal community in New York. (Later, a former EPA administrator said “Love Canal is one of the most appalling environmental tragedies in American history.”)

In Montana, Hadley has helped find common ground when working closely with others to create the state’s Block Management hunting program and she has helped address a host of potentially contentious issues.

“She’s incredibly gifted when it comes to diplomacy,” Knudsen said. “She controls a room too. She speaks with such passion.”

The Block Management program relies on cooperation between private landowners and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to help landowners manage hunting activities. It provides the public with free hunting access to private land, and sometimes to adjacent or isolated public lands.

Chris Marchion of Anaconda was a member of the inaugural class of inductees in the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. He has worked closely with Hadley on many issues important to wildlife and conservation advocates in the state and has served with her on the board of the Montana Wildlife Federation. He was on the selection committee reviewing the 2022 nominations.

“I’m really happy for Kathy,” Marchion said. “She’s been such a force for so long and for so many divisive issues — access, habitat, professional management of the agencies.”

Hadley has been both a constant and positive presence during related efforts, he said.

“She has been really exceptional at bringing people together, at finding solutions, and at the same time sticking to her principles,” Marchion said.

For many younger people, Hadley has been an inspiration. One such person is Alex Leone, restoration policy manager for the Clark Fork Coalition.

“Kathy’s amazing. She’s such a big motivator,” Leone said. “She’s been a mentor to so many people and a real guidepost for me.”

Hadley’s husband, Wayne, was a behind-the-scenes coach years ago for Lois Gibbs and has, like Kathy Hadley, been a staunch advocate for the Clark Fork River and other natural resources.

As a Fish, Wildlife and Parks fisheries biologist, now retired, his work helped nail down that tailings along the upper Clark Fork were the source of metals killing fish in the river during thunderstorms.

The Hadleys live in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. They’re not a stone’s throw from the Clark Fork River but they’re pretty close.

Kathy Hadley grew up on Grand Island in the Niagara River in New York State.

“I grew up during a time when kids were outdoors a lot,” she said.

Her father was a hunter who taught her how to re-load shotgun shells.

“And then I married a man who is an outdoorsman through and through,” Hadley said.

She retired Jan. 1, 2019, after working 32 years for the National Center for Appropriate Technology in Butte. She had served for 20 years as executive director. The nonprofit has a long history of supporting sustainable energy and sustainable farming and helping low-income Americans manage and reduce energy costs.

She and 13 others will be inducted Dec. 3 during the Montana Hall of Fame biennial banquet in Helena.

"I am so honored and humbled to join this group of conservation leaders,” Hadley said Tuesday. “Conservation is not a one-person show and I'm grateful to the huge number of people who I've gotten to learn from and work with over the years as we together fought to protect our outdoor heritage and leave a wildlife legacy for our kids and grandkids."

For more information, go to: mtoutdoorhalloffame.org/